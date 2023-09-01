2025 Mini Cooper EV First Look: More Range to Play

Fixing the problem

We’ve reviewed the current Mini Cooper EV (or the Mini Cooper SE Electric Hardtop 2 Door, to use Mini's nomenclature) and put it through our Edmunds real-world range test. Though we beat the 114-mile EPA range estimate and traveled 150 miles before running out of juice, the reality is that an EV with less than 200 miles of range is simply a non-starter for some shoppers. Mini is addressing those concerns with the new car, and early estimates show a promising increase in range.

The all-electric version of the 2025 Mini Cooper will have two trims, E and SE. The entry-level model uses a 40.7-kWh battery pack with a single motor on the front axle. It has 184 horsepower and 214 lb-ft of torque and achieved a range estimate of 189 miles in the European WLTP testing cycle. We’re more interested in the SE model and its bigger 54.2-kWh battery, 218 hp and all-wheel drive. That car scored a 250-mile range estimate in its WLTP test. It’s worth noting that our domestic EPA testing regularly returns smaller range estimates, but even these preliminary numbers show improvement.

Mini has also boosted the Cooper’s charging capabilities, though it’s a small step forward. The new Cooper E can accommodate a charging rate up to 75 kW, while the SE and its larger pack can take on 95 kW. Though the max rates are far lower than other EVs, the Cooper's small pack means that you can charge from 10% to 80% in a little under 30 minutes.