A brief drive through Seoul

The EV3 will eventually be offered in single-motor and dual-motor configurations, with the former launching first. Unlike the EV6 and EV9, the single-motor EV3 has its motor mounted on the front axle, not the rear. Power figures are a bit modest by EV standards, at 201 hp and 209 lb-ft of torque, which is enough to power the Kia from 0 to 62 mph in 7.7 seconds. That might not seem quick enough, but driving the EV3 around Seoul for the day, it never once felt underpowered.

There are also multiple levels of regenerative braking, and Kia's one-pedal driving mode can be used regardless of regen strength. Basically, that means you can keep higher or lower levels of regenerative braking as you wish, but the EV3 will still come to a complete stop.

Driving around Seoul, the EV3's ride quality was stellar, though, to be fair, South Korea's roads are for the most part immaculate. Because of this, the cabin is very, very quiet at all speeds. The EV3's suspension tuning could change for the U.S. version, but I hope it doesn't. An attempt to make this EV feel more sporty would be a shift in the wrong direction. That's what the upcoming EV3 GT will be for.