2025 Kia Carnival Hybrid First Drive: More Competitive Than Ever

How does the Carnival drive?

The hybrid comes with a turbocharged 1.6-liter engine paired with a six-speed transmission that Kia says delivers 242 horsepower combined between the gas and electric motors. That’s 45 fewer horsepower than you’ll get on the V6-powered Carnival. Power gets sent exclusively to the front wheels, and no Carnival regardless of powertrain has the option for all-wheel drive. The hybrid’s improved torque (271 lb-ft) may help you pull away from stoplights quicker, but make no mistake, the Carnival Hybrid is a slow vehicle.

Getting up to highway speeds while going up an incline taxes the powertrain, but in routine driving you won’t notice too much engine noise in the cabin. While the hybrid isn’t a powerhouse, it does operate smoothly. It uses a traditional six-speed transmission instead of a continuously variable automatic that hybrids from so many other automakers use, but there are clear benefits to the more traditional way the Carnival swaps cogs. It never feels like the minivan is confused about what gear it should be in, and that means power is always readily available.

The Carnival has never been enthralling or interesting to get behind the wheel of — it drives like a minivan because it is one, regardless of what Kia wants you to call it — but we were left wanting a little more in terms of ride comfort on the road. Over smoother pavement ride isolation is excellent, but the same can be said for nearly anything with wheels. The ride is much less refined on bumpy, pockmarked roads. It’s not uncomfortable, but you’ll certainly notice if you’re regularly driving on roads that could use a bit of repaving.