- A new package adds gloss-black trim and gloss-black 20-inch wheels to the Kia EV9.
- Torque increases substantially and the SUV's 0-60 mph time drops.
- The 2026 EV9 qualifies for the $7,500 federal tax credit.
2026 Kia EV9 Nightfall First Look: Back in Black
A gloss-black appearance package with an extra twist of torque and a bonus metal theme
Kia announced the Nightfall Edition of its 2026 EV9 three-row electric SUV today. The package adds gloss-black exterior bits, including the rearview mirrors, roof rails, side sills and parts of the grille, as well as 20-inch gloss-black wheels. Shown in these photos on an ironically white EV9, it looks like it’s ready to throw punches in the Whole Foods parking lot. Inside? You guessed it: Black. Black stitched upholstery and a — wait for it — a black headliner add a menacing touch.
But there is substance here: The addition of a standard boost function that increases torque from 443 lb-ft to 516 lb-ft ensures you won’t be hanging about. Coupled with 379 horsepower from its dual motors, the EV9 Nightfall Edition can smash its way to 60 mph in an advertised 4.5 seconds — a feature only the most metal soccer moms will brag about in the middle school drop-off line.
The Nightfall Edition package is offered on the Land all-wheel-drive EV9, which in 2025 comes standard with a 99.8-kWh battery good for an EPA-estimated range of 280 miles. A real power pack, indeed.
We love few things more than an overpowered people mover here at Edmunds. And this darkened EV9 adds sinister subtlety to that theme. It's back on the track, it's beatin' the flack. It's back in black. Yes, it’s back. In black.