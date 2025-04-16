2026 Kia EV9 Nightfall First Look: Back in Black

Kia announced the Nightfall Edition of its 2026 EV9 three-row electric SUV today. The package adds gloss-black exterior bits, including the rearview mirrors, roof rails, side sills and parts of the grille, as well as 20-inch gloss-black wheels. Shown in these photos on an ironically white EV9, it looks like it’s ready to throw punches in the Whole Foods parking lot. Inside? You guessed it: Black. Black stitched upholstery and a — wait for it — a black headliner add a menacing touch.

But there is substance here: The addition of a standard boost function that increases torque from 443 lb-ft to 516 lb-ft ensures you won’t be hanging about. Coupled with 379 horsepower from its dual motors, the EV9 Nightfall Edition can smash its way to 60 mph in an advertised 4.5 seconds — a feature only the most metal soccer moms will brag about in the middle school drop-off line.