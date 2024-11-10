2024 Kia EV9 Long-Term Update: Do We Still Love Our Top Rated Electric SUV?

Kia loaned us an EV9 for a year fresh off it being named Edmunds Top Rated Electric SUV. After putting more than 5,000 miles on the SUV, we're checking in to see what we still love — and what we don't.

Good: The EV9 charges quickly

We knew charging speed would be a big positive for the EV9, and we weren't wrong. Here's what Will Kaufman, manager of video, had to say:

"Took the family on a road trip to San Diego and only had to charge once," Kaufman wrote. "I found a 150-kW fast charger in a mall parking lot not too far from our hotel, and just had half an hour of quiet time in the car while it added a little over 200 miles of range. A couple pulled in to the charger next to me in an ID 4, and I could hear them talking about how long it was going to take them to charge up. I'll admit to feeling a little smug. At this point, I would absolutely prioritize charging speed over range for any EV I'd buy for myself."