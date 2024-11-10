Skip to main content

2024 Kia EV9 Long-Term Update: Do We Still Love Our Top Rated Electric SUV?

Here's what is and isn't working after 5,000 miles of driving

2024 Kia EV9 rear 3/4
  • written by
    Editor, CarMax
    Jake Sundstrom has worked in the automotive industry since 2017. He has written hundreds of car-related articles. Jake is currently an Editor for CarMax and has also contributed to National Hot Rod Association publications. When he's not driving cars, he's eating takeout inside of them (probably burgers, burritos or pizza).
    edited by
    Director, Editorial Content
    Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and drive his 1999 BMW M Roadster to local punk shows.

Kia loaned us an EV9 for a year fresh off it being named Edmunds Top Rated Electric SUV. After putting more than 5,000 miles on the SUV, we're checking in to see what we still love — and what we don't. 

Good: The EV9 charges quickly

We knew charging speed would be a big positive for the EV9, and we weren't wrong. Here's what Will Kaufman, manager of video, had to say:

"Took the family on a road trip to San Diego and only had to charge once," Kaufman wrote. "I found a 150-kW fast charger in a mall parking lot not too far from our hotel, and just had half an hour of quiet time in the car while it added a little over 200 miles of range. A couple pulled in to the charger next to me in an ID 4, and I could hear them talking about how long it was going to take them to charge up. I'll admit to feeling a little smug. At this point, I would absolutely prioritize charging speed over range for any EV I'd buy for myself." 

2024 Kia EV9 front 3/4

Bad: It's not very exciting to drive

You could rightly say the EV9 isn't meant to be particularly thrilling. But given the performance chops we've grown accustomed to with other electric vehicles, the EV9 stands out. 

"I found the EV9 pretty unremarkable to drive," wrote Kaufman. "Like most EVs, there are moments where you can feel the weight, but beyond that the powertrain feels smooth and pleasant and the ride is soft, bordering on floaty at times. Overall, it seems well judged for a family SUV. It might not quite be what you're expecting when you look at the aggressive styling, but it works." 

Good: It's quite comfortable

"As the daily driver of a B-list three-row SUV, driving the EV9 was a major upgrade," wrote Carrie Kim, creative services project manager. "I was concerned about its size (it's big), but it doesn't feel that way behind the wheel. It's so comfortable; I felt very coddled in the EV9 on my slog down the 405." 

It's quiet, too. "One very small thing that stood out to me in the EV9 is just how quiet the little motors in the cabin are," Kaufman added. "I'm talking about stuff like the window and seat-adjustment motors. It's a quiet car, but even without much noise to cover them up those motors are basically silent." 

2024 Kia EV9 profile

Bad: The automatic headlights are too aggressive

Director of editorial content Steven Ewing requests the automatic headlights be dialed back a bit. 

"Driving on a sunny day, the EV9 will turn on its auto headlights when you go under a slightly wider-than-usual freeway overpass, and then immediately turn them off once you're back in the daylight. After driving a stretch of the freeway, I got off at an exit and the person in the car in front of me rolled down their window and asked why I kept flashing them. I wasn't! It's just the too-proactive auto lights." 

Good: We're really happy with the build quality

Great build quality on a brand-new electric vehicle has been anything but a given in our experience over the years. It appears Kia has bucked that trend. 

"Build quality appears to be nailed-on," wrote Andy White, senior director of social media. "This is readily apparent coming from a Model Y Performance daily driver. Ride quality is also night and day: You will fly over the many potholes and the awful pavement of Los Angeles. There's also space, so much of it. My 3-year-old fell in love with the captain's chairs, something you can't get on any Tesla that isn't an optioned-out Model X. The adaptive cruise system is comparable to Autopilot, and in some regards superior. For example, you cannot get something as simple as lane change assist on a Tesla unless you pay $8K for FSD [Full Self-Driving]. On the Kia, it's included with its driver assistance suite. However, Autopilot is nailed-on center lane almost 100% of the time. If you approach a turn in the Kia that's anything more gradual than a light turn, it will sail out of its lane unless you turn the wheel manually old-school." 

Edmunds says

Despite its few quirks, we're looking forward to putting thousands and thousands of miles on our long-term EV9.

Long-Term 2024 Kia EV9 front 3/4
