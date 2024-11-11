2025 Kia K4 First Drive: A Compelling Compact Package

The 2025 Kia K4 is the brand's latest entry into the compact sedan class. It replaces the Forte and competes with big names such as the Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla and the Hyundai Elantra. The K4 has some big shoes to fill, as the Forte was already a heavy hitter, having been ranked as Edmunds' No. 2 pick among small sedans. Does the new K4 have what it takes to reinvent Kia's compact sedan and regain its spot near the top? I spent a week with the updated K4 to find out.

Is anything new under the hood?

Despite the new — and quite radical — styling, the K4's base engine remains the same. The 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine was carried over from the Forte, producing 147 horsepower and 132 lb-ft of torque. That might not sound like much, but it's on par with the entry-level engines you'll find in the Honda Civic and Hyundai Elantra. Like those, the K4's inline-four is exclusively paired with a continuously variable automatic transmission.

For those who opt for the top GT-Line Turbo trim, a 1.6-liter turbocharged engine is also available. It produces 190 hp and 195 lb-ft of torque. Edmunds will get a chance to test out this engine later this year, but for now, I'll be focusing on the base 2.0-liter model.