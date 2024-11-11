- The 2025 K4 replaces the outgoing Kia Forte.
- There's an all-new design, but the base engine carries over from the old Forte.
- Pricing starts at $23,145 including the destination charge.
2025 Kia K4 First Drive: A Compelling Compact Package
Though the base engine is unimpressive, there's still a lot to like about Kia's new K4
The 2025 Kia K4 is the brand's latest entry into the compact sedan class. It replaces the Forte and competes with big names such as the Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla and the Hyundai Elantra. The K4 has some big shoes to fill, as the Forte was already a heavy hitter, having been ranked as Edmunds' No. 2 pick among small sedans. Does the new K4 have what it takes to reinvent Kia's compact sedan and regain its spot near the top? I spent a week with the updated K4 to find out.
Is anything new under the hood?
Despite the new — and quite radical — styling, the K4's base engine remains the same. The 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine was carried over from the Forte, producing 147 horsepower and 132 lb-ft of torque. That might not sound like much, but it's on par with the entry-level engines you'll find in the Honda Civic and Hyundai Elantra. Like those, the K4's inline-four is exclusively paired with a continuously variable automatic transmission.
For those who opt for the top GT-Line Turbo trim, a 1.6-liter turbocharged engine is also available. It produces 190 hp and 195 lb-ft of torque. Edmunds will get a chance to test out this engine later this year, but for now, I'll be focusing on the base 2.0-liter model.
What's it like to drive?
It's important to establish reasonable expectations when it comes to a compact car with its base powerplant. "Is it fun to drive?" is less important than "Is it good on gas, and does it have enough power to get me through my daily commute?"
The short answers are: yes and maybe. Around town, the K4's engine provides adequate power to run errands, drive you to work, or take the kids to school. On the highway, however, is where the lack of power shows up. Quick lane changes require extra forethought; it takes a few seconds before the engine wakes up and gets the power flowing. If you're someone who likes to dart around in traffic, popping into whatever lane looks empty, or if you're the type to be the first to speed off from a stoplight, this may not be the engine for you.
If you want more oomph or something more engaging to drive, your options are to either upgrade to the turbo engine or consider another vehicle, such as the Mazda 3, whose base engine offers more power and torque, albeit at the expense of cabin space. However, both the K4 turbo or the Mazda 3 will cost you more money.
The K4's ride is comfortable, and the car feels solidly planted, even on bumpy roads. The engine noise is nicely quelled, so you don't notice its harshness. However, wind and road noise is still noticeable when the stereo isn't on.
The EPA estimates that the K4's base engine can achieve up to 30 mpg in the city, 41 mpg on the highway, and 34 mpg in mixed driving conditions. I noted about 30.1 mpg in mostly city driving, so it stands to reason that the EPA figures are achievable in the real world.
What about the rest of the car?
The K4's revised styling sets it apart from its competitors. The sedan's bold and modern approach stands out compared to the conservative styling of the Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla, for example. If you've seen K5s driving around your city and thought they looked cool, chances are you'll like the K4 since they share several design cues.
On the inside, you'll find a spacious and modern interior. The analog speed gauges have been ditched in favor of a digital dashboard. Lower trim levels get a 4-inch driver information screen, while the EX and higher use a 12.3-inch display. Happily, all K4 trims get a 12.3-inch touchscreen for the multimedia system. When paired with the driver information display of the same size, it looks like one continuous screen — a very premium touch.
The K4 has gained more room in some areas compared to the Forte but lost a bit in others. For example, there are slight increases in the front headroom, legroom and shoulder room, but the rear shoulder room and headroom have decreased by a few tenths of an inch. The good news for rear passengers is that legroom has increased by 2.3 inches and is now tied with the Hyundai Elantra for the most legroom offered in the compact class. But that extra room had to come at a cost, and as a result, cargo space has decreased from 15.3 cubic feet in the Forte to 14.6 cubic feet in the K4.
Weak engine, but a solid car
The 2025 Kia K4 is spacious, looks modern and offers all the latest technology. Its base engine leaves a bit to be desired, but that doesn't mean it'll be an issue for all drivers, especially since it's less expensive than the turbocharged version. Overall, the K4 presents a compelling alternative to the established competition in the compact class.