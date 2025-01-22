- The Kia EV9 is named Edmunds Top Rated Electric SUV 2025.
- This is the second year in a row that we've named the EV9 Edmunds Top Rated Electric SUV.
- Highly recommended runners-up include the Chevy Equinox EV and Volkswagen ID Buzz.
Kia EV9: Edmunds Top Rated Electric SUV 2025
With style and substance that haven't faded, the Kia EV9 retains its spot as our Edmunds Top Rated Electric SUV
Why did the Kia EV9 win?
The Kia EV9 is a repeat Edmunds Top Rated winner. Why? Its mix of utility, affordability, and plenty of space for, well, everything couldn't be beaten over the last 12 months. The EV9 remains a seriously impressive SUV, fully electric or otherwise. There are other three-row fully electric SUVs for sale, but none are so thoroughly well designed inside and out, yet all of them cost thousands more. The EV9 achieves all of this without feeling sloppy or lazy on the road and while maintaining peak levels of comfort. For big families going electric, there simply isn't a better car for the job right now.
"The EV9 wowed us last year, and it continues to stand alone as the most well-rounded electric SUV you can get, especially if you need family space."
— Jonathan Elfalan, director, vehicle testing
What stood out?
The top-notch interior remains one of our favorite parts of the EV9. Not only is there plenty of room, but build quality is on par with — or better than — what you find in cars that cost tens of thousands more. Plus, Kia has made a usable interior with physical controls for what you need most and a software suite that becomes second nature in no time.
Highly recommended: Chevy Equinox EV
Why is the Chevy Equinox EV highly recommended?
The Chevrolet Equinox is a new player in the compact EV SUV market, and it immediately impressed us with its smart packaging, sleek design and value. It is one of the least expensive EV crossovers on the market right now, but it doesn't skimp on comfort or space. Plus, with more than 350 miles of Edmunds Tested range, we don't see anyone suffering from range anxiety here.
What stood out?
The Equinox EV's efficiency and range are a big part of why it gets the nod for a recommendation this year. In the Edmunds EV Range Test, the Equinox EV managed to travel 356 miles on a single charge. It is the least expensive EV we've ever tested with more than 350 miles of range, and that is nothing short of impressive.
Highly recommended: Volkswagen ID Buzz
Why is the Volkswagen ID Buzz highly recommended?
Just look at it. After years of waiting, the ID Buzz is finally upon us, and it is a world away from the bland styling that's defined VW's modern electric offerings thus far. Two-tone paint, a friendly face, and sleek lines make for a compelling homage that's faithful to the original in all the right ways. It's retained the charm that made the original such a hit, but it's also finally quick enough to keep up with modern traffic and you'll hardly long for space.
What stood out?
The ID Buzz is cavernous inside, with plenty of neat storage solutions for groups of friends driving up the coast or large families. At first glance, it might look like VW is simply cashing in on an old fad, but the more you live with the ID Buzz, the more well-thought-out places you find for storing items, big and small. Not to mention, there is ample room in all three rows and excellent visibility.