Kia EV9: Edmunds Top Rated Electric SUV 2025

"The EV9 wowed us last year, and it continues to stand alone as the most well-rounded electric SUV you can get, especially if you need family space."

— Jonathan Elfalan, director, vehicle testing

What stood out?

The top-notch interior remains one of our favorite parts of the EV9. Not only is there plenty of room, but build quality is on par with — or better than — what you find in cars that cost tens of thousands more. Plus, Kia has made a usable interior with physical controls for what you need most and a software suite that becomes second nature in no time.