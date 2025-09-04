The Prelude borrows Civic Hybrid and Type R bits

We're big fans of the new Civic Hybrid — so much so that it won the Edmunds Top Rated Car and Best of the Best awards for 2025. What's that have to do with the Prelude? Well, Honda's new coupe will benefit from the Civic's hybrid engine, which pairs a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with two electric motors. Power output is 200 horsepower and 230 lb-ft of torque, and like the Civic, the Prelude uses front-wheel drive.

Where the Prelude differs from the Civic is with its new S+ shift system. Activated by pushing a button on the center console, the S+ tech allows you to "shift" through eight simulated gears, as if the car had a regular transmission instead of a direct drive. Honda says the S+ system will allow you to up- or downshift as your heart desires. No, this doesn't replace a proper manual transmission — something old Preludes had as standard — but we're eager to sample the new S+ tech, especially since it'll soon make its way to other Honda hybrids.