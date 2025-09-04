- The Honda Prelude returns for 2026, this time as a two-door coupe with hybrid power.
- The Prelude uses major suspension hardware from the racy Honda Civic Type R.
- Expect pricing to start under $40,000 when the Prelude goes on sale in late 2025.
2026 Honda Prelude First Look: A Hybrid Coupe With Go-Fast Bones
The new Honda Prelude has 200 horsepower, Civic Type R bones and hatchback functionality
The Honda Prelude has a rich history; throughout the 1980s and 1990s, it was an iconic part of the Japanese automaker's lineup. Now, after more than two decades on hiatus, the Prelude returns with a twist: Honda's two-door sport coupe is a hybrid — and a good-looking one, at that.
The Prelude borrows Civic Hybrid and Type R bits
We're big fans of the new Civic Hybrid — so much so that it won the Edmunds Top Rated Car and Best of the Best awards for 2025. What's that have to do with the Prelude? Well, Honda's new coupe will benefit from the Civic's hybrid engine, which pairs a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with two electric motors. Power output is 200 horsepower and 230 lb-ft of torque, and like the Civic, the Prelude uses front-wheel drive.
Where the Prelude differs from the Civic is with its new S+ shift system. Activated by pushing a button on the center console, the S+ tech allows you to "shift" through eight simulated gears, as if the car had a regular transmission instead of a direct drive. Honda says the S+ system will allow you to up- or downshift as your heart desires. No, this doesn't replace a proper manual transmission — something old Preludes had as standard — but we're eager to sample the new S+ tech, especially since it'll soon make its way to other Honda hybrids.
Honda isn't providing EPA-estimated fuel economy numbers just yet, but we expect it to do somewhere in the mid-40 mpg range. The Civic Hybrid in our One-Year Road Test fleet has been a star in terms of drivability and fuel economy so far, and we're expecting similar greatness from the Prelude.
But don't worry — the Prelude will be much, much more than a Civic Hybrid coupe. That's because its suspension is borrowed from the giant-slaying Civic Type R hot hatch, one of the best-driving cars on sale today. This means the Prelude should have lots of grip and flat cornering characteristics and offer drive modes with different levels of damper adjustability. On top of that, Honda confirms the Prelude will use the Type R's brakes, too.
An interior that's a cut above
The Prelude's interior should look familiar to folks who've spent time in any modern Honda. The dashboard design, vents, digital gauge cluster and 9-inch central touchscreen mimic what the company offers in the Civic, Passport and more. However, the Prelude gets unique, supportive seats that come lined in supple leather.
This coupe isn't a two-seater; the Prelude offers space for four passengers, though those back seats are pretty tight. Unlike past Preludes, the new car uses a hatchback design, which adds to functionality. And while Honda hasn't said how much cargo space is available if you fold the rear seats flat, with them up, there's 15 cubic feet of cargo space, or enough room for a pair of rollaboard suitcases.
On the tech front, the Prelude has the full Google Built-In infotainment suite, which uses apps like Google Maps and the Google Assistant and gives you access to the Google Play Store. Beyond that, every Prelude will come with a Bose stereo and a huge suite of driver aids, including blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assistance, forward collision warning and a drowsy driver alert.
After sitting in the Prelude for some time, pushing every button and feeling every surface, we can confidently say it's a step above other small sports cars like the Mazda MX-5 Miata, Subaru BRZ and Toyota GR86. The Prelude's materials are a lot nicer and there's a better overall sense of quality.
How much will the Prelude cost?
When it goes on sale later this year, Honda will only sell the Prelude one way. That means there won't be any option packages or extra add-ons, and no individual trim levels either. What you see is what you get.
How much will it cost? That bit is still unknown. We expect it to come in somewhere between $38,000 and $40,000. Stay tuned for the official details in the coming months, ahead of the Prelude's arrival at dealers near the end of the year.