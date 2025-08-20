Can a Lincoln Navigator Quell the Adrenaline Rush From a Ford Mustang GTD?

I've always had a low resting heart rate. It's the sort of thing that raises the eyebrows of every medical assistant checking my vitals during my annual physical, and a condition that made me wonder if maybe I was a poor subject for a unique demonstration of the spectrum of Ford Motor Co.'s product offerings at this year's Monterey Motorsports Reunion.

The Reunion is an annual gathering of vintage, historic or otherwise notable race cars at Laguna Seca — one of my favorite events of the year at one of my favorite places on the planet. This year, though, was shaping up to be particularly exciting, as I was offered a hot lap around the track in the brand-new 815-horsepower Ford Mustang GTD with its pushrod suspension and massive adjustable rear wing.

But the experience wouldn't stop there. I was also offered an opportunity to sample Rejuvenate mode in a shiny new Lincoln Navigator, which, for the record, has 440 horsepower and an adaptive suspension but sadly not a hint of active aerodynamics.