How to Get the Federal EV Tax Credit After It Expires

That's a long-winded way of saying there is a way to acquire a car after the deadline and still get the tax credit. What you have to do as the buyer is sign a contract certifying your purchase and make a payment on the vehicle before the 30th. You can then claim the credit once the vehicle "enters service." In other words, once it's in your driveway.

Let's say, for example, you place an order for a new Tesla Model Y — like the one we currently have in our One-Year Road Test fleet — before September 30, but it doesn't arrive until mid-November. Because you signed a contract and put money toward it before the deadline, the EV tax credit will still apply.

It's unclear how long this rule applies for. However, the IRS also notes that "taxpayers should receive a time of sale report from the dealer at the time they take possession or within three days of taking possession of the vehicle." Keep that in mind if you plan on buying an EV before the deadline and taking possession of it later on to make use of this loophole.