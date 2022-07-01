Skip to main content
2022 Bronco Raptor vs 2022 F-150 Raptor

2022 Bronco Raptor vs. 2022 F-150 Raptor: Desert-Crushing Dinos Go Head to Head

Will the real Raptor please stand up?

  • The Bronco is the most recent Ford to get the Raptor treatment.
  • We know it's great, but how does it stack up to the original F-150 Raptor?
  • To find out, we took them both off-road and put them through a series of tests.

The Ford F-150 Raptor has been around for a while now. The F-150 Raptor burst onto the scene in 2010, and sales were so strong that this Baja-ready truck is currently in its third iteration.

With the launch of the 2022 Bronco Raptor, Ford is setting out to make extreme off-road performance its own sub-brand. Does the Bronco Raptor do the name justice, and how does it stack up to the fully fledged F-150 Raptor?

2022 Bronco Raptor vs 2022 F-150 Raptor

There's really only one way to find out, so we took both of Ford's Raptors to the desert to see what's what. On the outside, these two Raptors are fairly similar. They both pack turbocharged V6 engines under their massive, vented hoods, both feature long suspension travel and an uprated chassis for more serious off-road duties, and both come with upgraded interiors to help justify their hefty starting prices. The 2022 Bronco Raptor starts from $70,095, while the 2022 F-150 Raptor starts at $71,700.

2022 Bronco Raptor vs 2022 F-150 Raptor

In order to test the full range of these vehicles, we went way off grid. We took both off-roaders up steep climbs to see how they manage maintaining traction, did a little rock crawling to test articulation and low-speed performance, and raced them across wide open desert to see how well they perform in what should be a Raptor's natural habitat. To find out if the F-150 Raptor keeps its crown or if the new kid on the block has swiped it, check out our video at the link above.

Edmunds says

We wouldn't mind having either Raptor in our garage, but there can be only one king of the desert.

2022 Bronco Raptor vs 2022 F-150 Raptor
