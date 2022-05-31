The 2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid Gets a Nip Here, a Tuck There

What is the Corolla Hybrid?

The Corolla is a mainstay in Toyota's lineup, and it's one of the best-selling cars on the planet. For 2023, the Corolla Hybrid variant gets a raft of changes that should help it weather the onslaught of excellent challengers from brands including Honda, Hyundai and Mazda.

Notable changes are everywhere, but we'll start with what's outside. The looks have been massaged, and it now features squintier, meaner-looking headlights and reworked front and rear fascias. The Corolla Hybrid used to come in just one trim (the LE), but for 2023 there are three more trims to pick from beyond the entry-level LE: the SE, XSE and XLE.