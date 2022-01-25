Ram pulled a blinder when it released the TRX. A pickup truck with a 702-horsepower supercharged V8, who could have seen it coming? Well, even if Ford did, it was left playing catch-up. The F-150 Raptor R, the much-rumored supertruck that will feature a version of the supercharged 5.2-liter V8 from the Shelby GT500 under the hood, is well on its way. Obviously it's here to go toe to toe with the TRX, but a new foe has appeared in the form of the Rivian R1T.

The Rivian R1T is the first fully electric pickup truck to make it into consumers' hands, and with a 0-60 mph time of just 3.5 seconds, it's also the quickest truck we've ever tested. The TRX needed 4.2 seconds to do the same. Even though drag racing isn't what trucks were made for, these performance metrics illustrate the gulf between internal combustion engines and EVs when it comes to, well, performance.