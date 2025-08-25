- The Subaru Solterra EV is heavily refreshed for 2026.
2026 Subaru Solterra First Drive Review: Upgraded, But Still Flawed
The Solterra remains a decidedly middle-of-the-pack pick
There's little doubt the 2026 Subaru Solterra is better than its predecessor. It has improved range, more powerful electric motors, and now comes standard with a North American Charging System (NACS) port that gives it access to the Tesla Supercharger network.
But the Solterra is still a bland electric SUV. The exterior styling is dull and the interior is even worse. A 14-inch screen is new for 2026, and much of the glossy black plastic that adorned previous models is thankfully gone. Unfortunately, it hasn't been replaced by more interesting or engaging materials or colors. There is drab plastic everywhere you look, even on the top-tier Touring XT trim.
The good news is that the Solterra should be competitively priced, though Subaru hasn't announced official pricing just yet. In 2025, Subaru slashed the starting price of the Solterra making it significantly cheaper than rivals like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Tesla Model Y. Then again, those cars are also significantly better.
Longer range, more power
The 2026 Solterra has noteworthy mechanical improvements, including a big boost in range. If the EPA estimates are accurate — 288 miles for the Solterra Premium and 278 miles for all other trims — Subaru's EV will be within spitting distance of most of its rivals.
The horsepower bump helps too. The Limited XT and Touring XT now have 338 horsepower, while lower-tier Solterras get 233 hp. I drove the Touring XT and found it plenty peppy on the highway. If raw power is your primary desire, you're still better off looking elsewhere. But for most people, the Solterra delivers the goods.
The NACS port is the headline-grabbing change for the Solterra, but it's not this EV's only charging improvement. A new preconditioning system, which Subaru says should take about 30 minutes, will allow drivers to charge the Solterra from 10% to 80% in as little as 30 minutes at a max of 150 kW. That's a far cry from what you get in the Ioniq 5, but it's a meaningful upgrade nonetheless.
Interior renovations: The good, the bad, the ugly
A new 14-inch touchscreen leads the list of upgrades to the Solterra's interior. The interface is perfectly fine, and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard features. There are two physical knobs that allow you to control the temperature of the cabin, which is nice, though I'd also love to see a knob for controlling the stereo system.
Subaru added a pair of wireless phone chargers to the center console. In theory, these are great. You set your phone down (assuming it is wireless charging compatible, of course) and you're on your way. Unfortunately, Subaru placed these charging mats flush on the console. That means accelerating, decelerating and turning all tend to make your phone slide off the charging mat and onto the floor. Ask me how I know.
Speaking of the center console: It has been lowered a couple of inches to create more space in the cabin. Sadly, the console is now exactly at the height of my knee, which banged against the hard plastic for most of my time in the driver's seat.
And while the Solterra's overall functionality has improved, the interior is still quite ugly. It's not just the sea of plastic, though that is unappealing. It's that the muted blues of the Solterra I drove provide no contrast to the drab, black plastic. If the word "blah" was an interior, it would be the Solterra's.
Comfortable seats and lots of space
Ugliness aside, the Solterra's front seats are plenty comfy for long stretches of driving. All but the base trim (Premium) come with power-adjustable seats for both the driver and front passenger, and legroom is ample for all passengers. Headroom in the second row may be compromised on Touring XT trims for passengers taller than 6 feet because of the panoramic sunroof.
That sunroof is impressive, though, and unlike some rivals comes with a powered sunshade. You won't have to worry about your Solterra turning into a convection oven when the calendar flips to June. Beyond that, the Solterra's 23.8 cubic feet of cargo space will be plenty for most shoppers. Folding down the rear seats gets you 63.5 cubic feet of storage, which is more than the Tesla Model Y and Hyundai Ioniq 5.
The Solterra is fine for a bit of soft-roading
Subaru built a small off-roading course north of Denver, Colorado, and the Solterra performed admirably. X-Mode, which manages your speed and wheelspin while you handle the steering, is a very useful feature. The Solterra's long wheelbase is great for on-road comfort, but it makes this EV tough to maneuver around tight obstacles.
The Solterra offers a decidedly less comfortable ride on bumpy, gravel roads. There's more jostling than I expected, at certain points becoming something to endure rather than something to enjoy. Still, the Solterra is up to the challenge if the limit of your off-roading will be driving on unpaved roads in national parks.
The bottom line
Are these changes enough to recommend the Solterra over its rivals? Not really. If you were interested in the Solterra before, the upgrades for the 2026 model will only make it more appealing. But they still aren't enough to pull the Solterra out of the mushy middle of the electric SUV pack.