There's little doubt the 2026 Subaru Solterra is better than its predecessor. It has improved range, more powerful electric motors, and now comes standard with a North American Charging System (NACS) port that gives it access to the Tesla Supercharger network.

But the Solterra is still a bland electric SUV. The exterior styling is dull and the interior is even worse. A 14-inch screen is new for 2026, and much of the glossy black plastic that adorned previous models is thankfully gone. Unfortunately, it hasn't been replaced by more interesting or engaging materials or colors. There is drab plastic everywhere you look, even on the top-tier Touring XT trim.

The good news is that the Solterra should be competitively priced, though Subaru hasn't announced official pricing just yet. In 2025, Subaru slashed the starting price of the Solterra making it significantly cheaper than rivals like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Tesla Model Y. Then again, those cars are also significantly better.