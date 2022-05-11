How does the Ford F-150 Lightning drive?

The Lightning starts its life as an F-150 SuperCrew (or crew cab) with a 5.5-foot bed. But instead of a gasoline engine and drivetrain, it has two electric motors and all-wheel drive. The Lightning also has a fully independent rear suspension, in contrast to the regular F-150's traditional solid-axle rear suspension.

There are two choices of battery pack, which impacts not just the electric range but also performance. The standard battery pack and dual-motor setup produces 452 horsepower and a massive 775 lb-ft of torque, more torque than any other F-150 currently on sale, including the 625 lb-ft of the Raptor. The F-150's most powerful non-Raptor engine is the turbocharged V6 hybrid that makes 430 hp and 570 lb-ft.

Ford says the standard battery pack will deliver an EPA-estimated 230 miles of range on a full charge. The larger, extended-range battery not only provides up to 320 miles of range, but it also boosts the truck's output to 580 hp (the 775 lb-ft stays the same). Ford says a Lightning with the big battery can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in the mid-4-second range, which would make it quicker than the F-150 Raptor.

Although we haven't yet had the opportunity to independently test these numbers, the bigger-batteried Lightning certainly feels rapid. On slightly slick surfaces, there was sufficient oomph to overpower the all-terrain tires fitted to our test vehicle, and the instantaneous torque or pull provided by the electric motor only enhances this impression of pace. It's fun.

It also achieves all this with none of the histrionics associated with the Raptor. It's just a very fast, very comfortable everyday truck. It's not as overtly sporting as the significantly smaller Rivian R1T, but it's still an engaging drive with well-weighted, accurate steering and impressive body control.

One thing EV adopters will need to get used to is so-called "one-pedal driving." When you lift off the accelerator pedal, the electric motor recoups some of the truck's energy in order to charge the battery. This feels a lot like traditional engine braking, and it means that in normal driving you'll rarely need to use the brake pedal. It's a relaxing way to drive and in our experience it quickly feels intuitive.

We also drove the truck briefly off-road. It has a single off-road mode and further benefits from a lockable rear differential. It coped ably with our relatively modest test, and the appeal of driving a near-silent vehicle in the wild is considerable.