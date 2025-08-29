Tested: 2026 Toyota bZ Goes Farther, Faster

Range and charging test results

Up next, it was time for the bZ to take a turn on the world-famous Edmunds EV Range Test to see if that part of the equation had also been solved. The bZ does get a slightly larger battery than the bZ4X, upping capacity to 74.7 kWh from 72.8 kWh. But that 2.6% gain doesn't explain why it suddenly has a 25% increase in estimated range, jumping from an EPA-estimated 222 miles to 278 miles. Not to mention the fact that it also has more powerful motors that somehow seem to be more efficient. We reached out to Toyota to see what wizardry might be at work, and this was its response:

"Battery capacity has been increased and new eAxles with compact, lightweight and energy-efficient silicon carbide (SIC) semiconductors have been adopted, reducing energy loss and enhancing both cruising range and power consumption."

Cool.

Explanations aside, the numbers would tell the tale, and we were hopeful that the bZ might join the 300-mile club because the FWD bZ4X we tested beat its estimated range by 20 miles. But after a full day behind the wheel, the bZ couldn't repeat those results — it covered 276 miles, barely missing its estimate. This is still a gigantic improvement and, to again contextualize, comes close to the 282 miles the Ioniq 5 AWD put up on our test a month earlier.

The issue for the bZ remains charging speed, as we noted a peak charging speed of just 160 kW. That's why even though the bZ is more efficient than the Hyundai and uses 28.3 kWh/100 miles (versus 32.4 kWh/100 miles for the Ioniq 5), it falls far behind on our leaderboard, adding in 410 miles of range per hour. To be clear: That's a better result than we got in the Prologue (328 miles), or even other compact electric SUVs like the Volkswagen ID.4 (328 miles again) and Ford Mustang Mach-E (269 miles). And it just about ties the new Tesla Model Y (403 miles), but the Ioniq 5's 696 miles of range per hour is still king among this group.