2023 Toyota GR Supra Gets No-Cost Six-Speed Stick

Toyota has announced pricing for the 2023 GR Supra and purists can rejoice. The new optional six-speed manual transmission won't cost any more — though it also won't cost any less — than its eight-speed automatic counterpart. The Supra also gets a set of chassis revisions and new software for 2023 that will hopefully make it an even sweeter car to drive whether you opt for the slower, row-your-own option or the snappy automatic.

Give the people what they want

The GR Supra earns almost universal praise for balancing power, handling and comfort. Our expert team called the car "properly quick and lively, yet comfortable enough to be your daily driver." Yet one grumble persisted among enthusiast drivers: The Supra didn't offer a manual transmission.

For 2023, the Supra will offer a six-speed manual alongside the existing automatic transmission in the six-cylinder 3.0 and 3.0 Premium trims at no additional cost. The models will start at $53,595 and $56,745, respectively, an increase of $680 from last year. A new limited-edition A91-MT Edition will offer the six-speed stick exclusively, but drivers waiting for a manual option in the four-cylinder 2.0 trim will just have to keep on waiting.

The A91-MT will list for $59,440, will be limited to just 500 units, and is available in either white or gray. Brown leather upholstery, 19-inch wheels in a gunmetal gray finish, and red strut tower braces will also be unique to the special edition.

But what will it really cost?

With demand pushing many cars past sticker price, what the 2023 GR Supra ends up costing off a dealer's lot is anyone's guess, especially if demand is high for the manual transmission. The average transaction price of the current Supra is $58,964, according to Ivan Drury, Edmunds senior manager of insights. That's about $2,800 more than Toyota's MSRP for the 3.0 Premium trim, or roughly a 5% increase. The extra cost isn't deterring buyers. Drury says Supras are only sitting on the lot for 16 days until sold — pretty quick given the Supra is a fairly specialized vehicle.

Edmunds says

Toyota hears the pleas of purists and makes the GR Supra even better by now offering a manual transmission.