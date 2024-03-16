- A new all-electric version of the company's compact SUV
2025 Maserati Grecale Folgore First Drive: Brand's First EV Could Be a Hard Sell
This spicy small electric SUV has a big price tag
Maserati is taking a big step into its electrified future with the 2025 Grecale Folgore. This small SUV shares its name and body style with the gas-powered Grecale that debuted for the 2023 model year. The Folgore badge, which translates to "Lightning," indicates that it’s all-electric. The idea is all about powertrain choice. You can buy a regular gas-powered Grecale or you can get the Folgore version if you want an EV. But considering the Folgore's estimated starting price of around $100,000, going electric is going to be a tough sell for a lot of people.
Thankfully, the Italians have not sacrificed power in the name of efficiency. The Folgore is the most potent version of the Grecale. It has dual electric motors, all-wheel drive and 550 horsepower. That's about 27 more hp than the top-line gas-powered Grecale, the Trofeo with its turbocharged V6 engine. The Folgore also unloads a substantial 604 lb-ft of torque.
Unfortunately, that output has to motivate a lot of weight. The Folgore is the heaviest Grecale by far, tipping the scales at nearly 5,500 pounds — 900 more pounds than the Trofeo. So while it does offer the most power, that comes with a lot more car to move along with it. Maserati claims a 0-60 mph time of 4.1 seconds and a top speed of 137 miles per hour. Quick? Sure. But we've measured quicker acceleration from less expensive performance electric SUVs such as the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT and Tesla Model Y Performance.
Having spent time driving the Grecale Trofeo, I know that this little SUV can be quite the firecracker. Maybe it's not completely fair to compare the Folgore to its gas-powered twin, but if you desire the definitive performance model, believe me, the Trofeo is the way to go.
The 550 hp on tap is enough to get the SUV up and moving, but in a world where so many EVs are quick, the Grecale meets the bar, but it doesn’t push it. Maserati says that this is the most rigid Grecale to date, and that’s felt when pushing in the corners, as it fends off body roll extremely well. Through a series of tight mountain roads in Southern Italy, the Folgore is a willing dance partner.
But my oh my, does this SUV feel every ounce of its 5,500 pounds. When asked to change direction quickly, the Folgore responds with some delay. Still, there are some positives to take away. The steering feel is well balanced and delivers great feedback to the driver. The Brembo brakes are powerful, with selectable regeneration to match your preference. I even like the noise that pumps into the cabin when you accelerate hard.
For a luxury EV, the Grecale Folgore ticks most of the boxes that it needs to. It’s easy to drive, quiet on the road, and punchy enough in a straight line. But I’m a bit bummed to say that the Folgore is missing the extra hot sauce that could’ve made it a true performance EV.
The Grecale Folgore comes with a pretty sizable 105-kWh capacity battery pack. There’s not an EPA range estimate at the time of this review, however, so the best we can do at this point is go off the range estimate based on the European WLTP cycle. On the WLTP, the Folgore achieved 311 miles, but keep in mind that these estimates are typically more optimistic than what we get in the States. A safe ballpark estimate should be around 250-280 miles of range on a full charge.
I kept track of the car’s efficiency while driving, and it showed a potential of 254 miles. I’ll reserve judgment until our team runs the numbers officially, but the Grecale appears like it will fall short of its competitors, like the Macan EV. We plan to run the Edmunds EV Range Test as soon as we can get a Grecale Folgore on home turf.
Maserati says the SUV can handle a peak fast-charging power of 150 kW and can charge from 20% to 80% battery in 29 minutes. While that's certainly respectable, it is slower than some of the top electric SUVs on the market. For example, a Hyundai Ioniq 5 charges the same amount in about 18 minutes when connected to a high-powered station. Maserati is using 400-volt architecture to underpin the Grecale Folgore, which is slower to charge than vehicles with a 800-volt architecture. Porsche is another brand that uses 800 volts, and we expect the Macan EV will also be quicker to charge at high-powered fast-charging stations. We’ll know just how fast the Maserati is when we include it in our Edmunds EV Charging Test.
It should come as no surprise that the Folgore is much quieter than any Maserati product with an engine under the hood. Without the excitement of a sweet Italian exhaust note, the Folgore is a very serene place to hang out. Perhaps too serene, even. Even at highway speeds, there is almost zero discernable noise entering the cabin — only the artificial noise played through the speakers that comes when you bury your right foot into the go pedal.
The Folgore uses the same multi-stage air suspension found in the gas-powered Grecale that offers a range of ride heights and firmness settings. I spent time switching between the drive modes on a variety of smooth and not-so-smooth roads and came away confounded by one big problem: The Folgore handles bumps and potholes worse than other Grecale models. It’s obvious that the SUV’s extra weight overwhelms the suspension on impact, which you can instantly feel in the driver’s seat.
Maserati has stepped up its game with interior quality in recent years and the Grecale Folgore is the latest example of that. This little SUV is filled with high-quality materials that look and feel expensive. Three-dimensional copper-lined carbon-fiber trim, little metal inserts with the trident logo stamped into them — the car is full of nice details. While a full-leather interior would be the proper way to do it, Maserati also offers an Econyl seat material that’s made from recycled materials gathered in the ocean. It’s a lovely blend of traditional elegance with some modern touches.
The cabin is more than just aesthetically pleasing, too. The Grecale has one of the most spacious interiors in the segment, with a large back seat and plenty of headroom. For luxury compact SUV shoppers who don’t want to compromise on roominess for their passengers, the Grecale is a great option.
The Grecale’s technology interface is much improved compared to what you'll find in older Maserati models. But measured against its competitors, the Grecale’s tech is a step or two behind. A 12.3-inch infotainment screen is standard and comes with wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. Just below is a supplemental 8.8-inch screen that’s used to control everything from the heated seats to the air conditioning.
It’s become trendy for automakers to partner with tech giants like Google to power certain areas of the infotainment, and for good reason. The Maserati is missing out on features like Spotify integration and a user-friendly navigation system.
During my day of driving, the screen had some glitches and cut off the CarPlay connections on multiple occasions. But it's worth noting that the Grecale I drove was one of the first to roll off the assembly line, so Maserati might iron out those hiccups before the cars are in customers' hands.
In the luxury electric SUV segment, the Germans started the party where Maserati is just now showing up. Audi has its Q4 e-tron and Q8 e-tron, BMW offers the midsize iX, and Mercedes has both the EQE and bigger EQS SUV. Then there is the car that mostly closely matches the Grecale Folgore on paper, the Porsche Macan EV. The Porsche, with its superior range and speed, should go on sale later this year and be a particularly compelling alternative to the Grecale.
Edmunds says
Offering gas and electric versions of the same product is a smart decision on Maserati’s part to expand the appeal to more customers. But the Grecale Folgore doesn’t do anything to move the needle forward in the EV world. The SUV’s biggest strong suit is a lovely design full of Italian personality. Maserati has to hope that’s enough to lure people into buying it.