Unfortunately, that output has to motivate a lot of weight. The Folgore is the heaviest Grecale by far, tipping the scales at nearly 5,500 pounds — 900 more pounds than the Trofeo. So while it does offer the most power, that comes with a lot more car to move along with it. Maserati claims a 0-60 mph time of 4.1 seconds and a top speed of 137 miles per hour. Quick? Sure. But we've measured quicker acceleration from less expensive performance electric SUVs such as the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT and Tesla Model Y Performance.

Having spent time driving the Grecale Trofeo, I know that this little SUV can be quite the firecracker. Maybe it's not completely fair to compare the Folgore to its gas-powered twin, but if you desire the definitive performance model, believe me, the Trofeo is the way to go.

The 550 hp on tap is enough to get the SUV up and moving, but in a world where so many EVs are quick, the Grecale meets the bar, but it doesn’t push it. Maserati says that this is the most rigid Grecale to date, and that’s felt when pushing in the corners, as it fends off body roll extremely well. Through a series of tight mountain roads in Southern Italy, the Folgore is a willing dance partner.