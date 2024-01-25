- The Macan EV is Porsche's second electric vehicle and will coexist with the gas-powered Macan.
- It'll be offered in two trim levels: Macan 4 and Macan Turbo.
- We got over 300 miles of highway range in a Macan Turbo prototype.
2024 Porsche Macan EV First Look: Same Name, Whole New Game
Though it will share the Macan name, this EV is completely new
Porsche's second electric vehicle and the long-awaited successor to the excellent Taycan sedan has finally arrived, as orders for the all-electric 2024 Porsche Macan EV are open now. We got a chance at the end of last year to travel to Stuttgart, Germany, the home of Porsche, to get an up-close look at the European-spec EVs to see how the battery-driven Macan stacks up against the gas version.
Am I Ready for an EV?
Speaking of the gas version, it seemed that the arrival of the electrified Macan would mark the end of the line for the internal combustion engine Macan, but that isn't the case (at least for the immediate future). The gas Macan remains a strong seller and Porsche intends to keep it around and sell both versions under the same model name. That's why we're still going to call this the "Macan EV" for now, to keep things clear, but here's how the Macan's trims break down for 2024:
- Gas: Macan, Macan S, Macan GTS
- Electric: Macan 4, Macan Turbo
What's in a name?
Though they share a model name, these two Macans are completely different. Porsche isn't following BMW's EV strategy, where the electric versions of its gas vehicles share the same architecture; instead, the Macan EV debuts the new Premium Platform Electric that Porsche will share with Audi. (We'll see it next underpinning the Audi Q6 e-tron.)
The new platform bestows both the Macan 4 and Turbo with a battery pack with 95 kWh of usable energy (100 kWh gross) and the capability to charge at rates up to 270 kW. That's enough juice to get the Macan EV from 10% to 80% battery in around 21 minutes — we can't wait to test this claim to see where the SUV will end up on the Edmunds EV Charging Test leaderboard.
Though it rides on a new platform, the Macan EV's dimensions (on the outside at least) remain pretty similar to the existing model's. The same goes for the styling, in a decision that Porsche says was intentional given the Macan's strong sales and popularity. If you can imagine a swoopy coupe version of the current Macan, that's pretty much what the Macan EV looks like. Compared to the gas version, the EV has more sharply raked rear glass but familiar styling cues like the signature side blades. Porsche has put in the work to make the Macan EV more aerodynamic, adding a sealed underbody, active front air shutters, and a deployable rear spoiler that offers multiple positions whether you're looking for efficiency or performance. These features help to give the Macan EV a slippery 0.25 coefficient of drag, a figure that beats the rival Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV (0.26) and Genesis GV60 (0.29).
Performance and range
Both the Macan 4 and Macan Turbo will come with standard dual-motor all-wheel-drive setups, but there's a big gap in power between the two models. The Macan 4 produces 382 horsepower, while the Turbo makes do with a healthier 576 hp. An overboost function can temporarily increase each vehicle's output while using the launch control system, up to 402 hp and 630 hp, respectively. Porsche says the Macan 4 sprints from 0 to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds, and the Macan Turbo in just 3.1 seconds.
An air suspension with two-valve adaptive dampers comes standard (similar to the setup found under the new Cayenne) and the Macan EV's weight balance has been slightly shifted rearward (48:52) to make the vehicle feel more performance-oriented. In another first for the Macan, the EV will also offer a rear-wheel steering system that can apply up to 5 degrees of steering angle to shrink the turning radius at low speeds and make high-speed maneuvers (like lane changes on the highway) smoother.
EPA range figures aren't avaialble yet (they should come later this year), but we did get the opportunity to conduct a highway range test of a Macan Turbo prototype, and it covered an impressive 305 highway miles. There was a Macan 4 with our driving group on the same day and it went even farther, covering 325 miles. Those are figures that we think the Macan EV can beat when we get the chance to put it on the real-world Edmunds EV Range Test, which includes both highway and city miles (city travel is usually gentler on range).
We three screens
Up front, the Macan EV's interior feels similar to the Taycan's cabin. There is a small panel with physical climate controls above an enlargened storage bin that's great for small items. A 12.6-inch curved instrument cluster and a 10.9-inch central touchscreen come standard, with an optional third 10.9-inch touchscreen for the front passenger that will allow them to adjust settings and stream video while the car is moving. The Macan EV also debuts a new head-up display, dubbed the Porsche Drive Experience, which integrates augmented reality directions from the native navigation system. The display is designed to appear as an 87-inch television about 32 feet away, so that your eyes don't need to refocus in order to read the information. We got to see the system in action during the prototype drive, but we're not able to share any details about how it feels to use (or how the vehicle drives) just yet.
Fixing the Macan
The gas versions of the Macan suffer from a dearth of space, especially when it comes to the second row where adults will feel cramped, and the tight confines make installing car seats a chore. But the Macan EV has a wheelbase that's 3.4 inches longer and that adds more than 2 inches of backseat legroom. The hip point for both front and rear passengers is lower as well, opening up more headroom and making this a much more viable vehicle for small families.
Cargo room behind the backseat has gone up slightly to 18 cubic feet, but the larger addition is found under the hood where you get a 2.9-cubic-foot frunk. This space is big enough to fit a large backpack and the vehicle’s charging cables, and it can be opened via the key fob.
Pricing and release dates
Both Macan EV variants are available for ordering now, though Porsche says that deliveries in the U.S. won't start until early summer. The Macan 4 will start at $80,450 (including destination charges) and the Macan Turbo at $106,950.
Edmunds says
The Macan EV doesn't spell doom for the gas versions (yet), but it comes with enough new technology and features on top of its electric powertrain to move beyond the gas Macan in pretty much every way. And with unofficial range exceeding 300 miles, the Macan EV seems like it can go the distance, too.