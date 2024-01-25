2024 Porsche Macan EV First Look: Same Name, Whole New Game

What's in a name?

Though they share a model name, these two Macans are completely different. Porsche isn't following BMW's EV strategy, where the electric versions of its gas vehicles share the same architecture; instead, the Macan EV debuts the new Premium Platform Electric that Porsche will share with Audi. (We'll see it next underpinning the Audi Q6 e-tron.)

The new platform bestows both the Macan 4 and Turbo with a battery pack with 95 kWh of usable energy (100 kWh gross) and the capability to charge at rates up to 270 kW. That's enough juice to get the Macan EV from 10% to 80% battery in around 21 minutes — we can't wait to test this claim to see where the SUV will end up on the Edmunds EV Charging Test leaderboard.

Though it rides on a new platform, the Macan EV's dimensions (on the outside at least) remain pretty similar to the existing model's. The same goes for the styling, in a decision that Porsche says was intentional given the Macan's strong sales and popularity. If you can imagine a swoopy coupe version of the current Macan, that's pretty much what the Macan EV looks like. Compared to the gas version, the EV has more sharply raked rear glass but familiar styling cues like the signature side blades. Porsche has put in the work to make the Macan EV more aerodynamic, adding a sealed underbody, active front air shutters, and a deployable rear spoiler that offers multiple positions whether you're looking for efficiency or performance. These features help to give the Macan EV a slippery 0.25 coefficient of drag, a figure that beats the rival Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV (0.26) and Genesis GV60 (0.29).