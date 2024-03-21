Looks great — yes, even the grille

The Vision Neue Klasse X concept has great proportions; it nicely blends a boxy stance with soft surfaces. The huge wheels are pushed far out to the corners, and from the straight-on front and rear views you can see the width of the haunches — especially 'round back. The shape of the greenhouse is also totally befitting of a BMW, with the rear quarter glass upticked in an almost exaggerated Hofmeister kink.

Now, before we go on, let's talk about the grille because, well, it's a BMW. Yes, the vertical kidneys are present on the Vision Neue Klasse X, which is a departure from what we saw on the Neue Klasse sedan. BMW says it's going to keep the vertical openings as a way to differentiate the X models from their sedan/coupe counterparts. And you know, on the Vision Neue Klasse X, we dig it. The grille works with the tall, vertical nose of this concept car, and because those buck teeth don't dominate the fascia like they do on a 4 Series, the design looks far more cohesive. Oh, and naturally, the grille lights up. Good.