The Next BMW X3 Will Look a Lot Like the Vision Neue Klasse X Concept
BMW's Neue Klasse vehicles will go into production in 2025
BMW's original Neue Klasse concept from 2023 points the way forward for the company's sedans. But in a world driven by SUVs, crossovers, coupeovers, whatever, showcars like the new Vision Neue Klasse X are far more important. You aren't just looking at some far-fetched one-off; this concept directly previews the new X3 and X5 — BMW's two best-selling models.
Faster charging, more range
Like its sedan sibling, the Vision Neue Klasse X is our first glimpse at a brand-new vehicle architecture that's designed to support a range of powertrain types, including internal combustion, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully electric. The first product to launch on the Neue Klasse platform will arrive sometime in 2025, and we'll bet our bottom dollar it's the new X3, with the 3 Series to follow. Or maybe the other way around. We'll see.
Any specifics around propulsion are still TBD, but BMW says EVs on the Neue Klasse platform will use the company's sixth-generation eDrive technology. A crucial element to this will be 800-volt architecture, allowing for faster charging speeds. BMW also says the sixth-gen eDrive powertrain will offer up to 30% more range than a current model.
Looks great — yes, even the grille
The Vision Neue Klasse X concept has great proportions; it nicely blends a boxy stance with soft surfaces. The huge wheels are pushed far out to the corners, and from the straight-on front and rear views you can see the width of the haunches — especially 'round back. The shape of the greenhouse is also totally befitting of a BMW, with the rear quarter glass upticked in an almost exaggerated Hofmeister kink.
Now, before we go on, let's talk about the grille because, well, it's a BMW. Yes, the vertical kidneys are present on the Vision Neue Klasse X, which is a departure from what we saw on the Neue Klasse sedan. BMW says it's going to keep the vertical openings as a way to differentiate the X models from their sedan/coupe counterparts. And you know, on the Vision Neue Klasse X, we dig it. The grille works with the tall, vertical nose of this concept car, and because those buck teeth don't dominate the fascia like they do on a 4 Series, the design looks far more cohesive. Oh, and naturally, the grille lights up. Good.
Vegan interior with next-gen tech
The Vision Neue Klasse X's rhombus-y central display certainly looks ready for production, running the latest version of BMW's iDrive 9 multimedia tech. But look behind that screen and you'll see a new bit of coolness that will definitely make its way to reality: BMW's new Panoramic Vision display.
This pillar-to-pillar screen has a number of reconfigurable widgets that show all sorts of pertinent information. The wide display also serves as the gauge cluster, and it will work in tandem with a head-up display to put everything you need to know right in front of the driver.
Oh, and what modern concept car would be complete without a cabin that focuses on sustainability? The Vision Neue Klasse X has "a completely plant-based, mineral-based and petroleum-free surface material," according to BMW. We definitely dig the look of the coral-colored corduroy-ish upholstery, and certainly hope this color scheme — if not this exact fabric — makes its way to production.
Coming in 2025
The first vehicles on the Neue Klasse platform will be built next year, with production kicking off at BMW's Plant Debrecen in Hungary. Interestingly, BMW says this facility was designed as an "iFactory" and will be the company's first manufacturing site in the world to exclusively run on fossil-free energy.
Obviously, the Vision Neue Klasse X is a dead ringer for the upcoming X3 SUV, but expect this design language to make its way to the broader lineup of BMW vehicles.
Edmunds says
Considering many of BMW's recent designs have been, uh, polarizing to say the least, we look forward to seeing this more cohesively styled SUV on the road next year.