Porsche Cayenne EV Is Coming, but Gas Engines Will Stick Around Into the 2030s

Porsche won't push the Cayenne directly into electrification. Instead, the current generation will remain on sale alongside the upcoming all-electric model, which Porsche confirmed last year. As a result, the Cayenne will be offered with hybrid and internal combustion powertrains past 2030.

This week, Porsche announced that it's begun its testing program for the electric Cayenne, which will ride on the same 800-volt architecture that underpins the new electric Macan. However, gas-powered models will not languish. Porsche will continue to update the internal-combustion Cayenne lineup, including future-proofing the SUV's twin-turbo V8 against ever-stricter emissions regulations.

Despite the declining demand for electric vehicles, Porsche reaffirms its commitment to 80% of its deliveries being fully electric vehicles by 2030 ... "depending on the demand of our customers and the development of electromobility in the regions of the world,” CEO Oliver Blume said in a statement.