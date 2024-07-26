- Porsche will offer gas and hybrid Cayenne models alongside an eventual EV.
- The SUV's V8 will also keep going into the next decade.
- Porsche is committed to delivering 80% of its cars as EVs — but only if there's demand.
Porsche Cayenne EV Is Coming, but Gas Engines Will Stick Around Into the 2030s
The Cayenne will use a blend of powertrains over the next decade for maximum sales success
Porsche won't push the Cayenne directly into electrification. Instead, the current generation will remain on sale alongside the upcoming all-electric model, which Porsche confirmed last year. As a result, the Cayenne will be offered with hybrid and internal combustion powertrains past 2030.
This week, Porsche announced that it's begun its testing program for the electric Cayenne, which will ride on the same 800-volt architecture that underpins the new electric Macan. However, gas-powered models will not languish. Porsche will continue to update the internal-combustion Cayenne lineup, including future-proofing the SUV's twin-turbo V8 against ever-stricter emissions regulations.
Despite the declining demand for electric vehicles, Porsche reaffirms its commitment to 80% of its deliveries being fully electric vehicles by 2030 ... "depending on the demand of our customers and the development of electromobility in the regions of the world,” CEO Oliver Blume said in a statement.
Edmunds says
Porsche is still firm on its commitment to sell a majority of electrified vehicles by 2030, but Blume's statement doesn’t inspire confidence. We'd argue it's smart to continue to sell hybrid, gas-only and electric Cayennes at the same time.