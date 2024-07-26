Skip to main content

Porsche Cayenne EV Is Coming, but Gas Engines Will Stick Around Into the 2030s

The Cayenne will use a blend of powertrains over the next decade for maximum sales success

Porsche Cayenne prototypes testing
  written by
    Contributor
    Chase Bierenkoven has been writing about cars in his head since he was a child. Now, he does it for real, covering automotive news and producing reviews for outlets like Edmunds, Forbes Wheels and CarBuzz. Chase's career as an automotive journalist began in 2020, and he has already written scores of road tests. Some favorites of Chase's include the Dodge Challenger 392, Mazda Miata, Kia EV6 and Bentley Bentayga. Outside his work with cars, Chase is often found justifying his latest broken German sports car to anyone that will listen or enjoying the outdoor spaces of his native Colorado.
    edited by
    Director, Editorial Content
    Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of car-related articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET Roadshow, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Ars Technica, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, SlashGear, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and lust over small JDM cars that never made it to the States.
  • Porsche will offer gas and hybrid Cayenne models alongside an eventual EV.
  • The SUV's V8 will also keep going into the next decade.
  • Porsche is committed to delivering 80% of its cars as EVs — but only if there's demand.

Porsche won't push the Cayenne directly into electrification. Instead, the current generation will remain on sale alongside the upcoming all-electric model, which Porsche confirmed last year. As a result, the Cayenne will be offered with hybrid and internal combustion powertrains past 2030.

This week, Porsche announced that it's begun its testing program for the electric Cayenne, which will ride on the same 800-volt architecture that underpins the new electric Macan. However, gas-powered models will not languish. Porsche will continue to update the internal-combustion Cayenne lineup, including future-proofing the SUV's twin-turbo V8 against ever-stricter emissions regulations.

Despite the declining demand for electric vehicles, Porsche reaffirms its commitment to 80% of its deliveries being fully electric vehicles by 2030 ... "depending on the demand of our customers and the development of electromobility in the regions of the world,” CEO Oliver Blume said in a statement.

Edmunds says

Porsche is still firm on its commitment to sell a majority of electrified vehicles by 2030, but Blume's statement doesn’t inspire confidence. We'd argue it's smart to continue to sell hybrid, gas-only and electric Cayennes at the same time.

Chase Bierenkoven

Steven Ewing

