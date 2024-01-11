We Took a 2024 Porsche Macan EV Prototype on an Unofficial Range Test

The unofficial range test

The plan for the day was to leave the hotel, hop straight on the freeway, and drive east on the highway at exactly 70 mph for as long as possible while keeping a close eye on the range calculator and the battery's state of charge. Then I'd turn around and head back to base, with the goal of making it back with close to 0 miles remaining but not so close that I'd risk running the battery dry.

That's very different than the Edmunds EV Range Test, where we use a precise mix of city and highway driving to provide a more realistic real-world figure. We also use a highly accurate third-party GPS to calculate our distance and average speed down to the tenth of a mile per hour, and aim for an average speed of 40 mph. We also have specific instructions for the climate control, drive modes and regenerative braking settings to control as many variables as possible.

The Macan was set in its most efficient drive mode (Normal) and its lowest suspension setting to make it more aerodynamic. I tried to use the climate control's Eco mode but was unable to because, with three adults in the vehicle, it got unbearably hot rather quickly.

I thought the 280-mile route might be a bit ambitious, even considering the Macan's larger battery. Highway miles are generally less efficient than any city driving, and the Macan EV has just a single-speed transmission rather than the two-speed setup that makes the Taycan efficient higher speeds.

On top of that, based on what Edmunds has seen with performance variants of other electric SUVs like the Kia EV6 GT, going for more powerful motors can have a detrimental effect on range. For example, on the Edmunds EV Range Test, the all-wheel-drive EV6 GT only covered 238 miles versus 283 miles for the less powerful AWD EV6 GT-Line.