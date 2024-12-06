Redesigned 2026 Hyundai Palisade Looks Big, Boxy and Beautiful

The brand describes the Palisade’s redesigned interior as a “premium living space,” and we’re inclined to agree: It looks properly luxurious, again pulling some design aspects from what we’ve seen in the current Santa Fe. Leather covers most surfaces, while wood trim and soft ambient lighting accent the cabin nicely. Interestingly, the center console is separated from the center stack — a feature more commonly seen in minivans — which should allow for greater storage space below.

Atop the center console are a wireless charger and two USB-C ports capable of charging devices at up to 100 watts. On the tech front, the Palisade features well-integrated dual 12.3-inch curved displays for the gauge cluster and infotainment touchscreen. Thankfully, there are plenty of physical controls too. And, get this: In South Korea, the Palisade will be offered with a front bench seat and seating for up to nine, giving the SUV access to the country’s bus lanes. We doubt that feature will make it to the U.S. market, but we wouldn't mind one bit if it did.

You can also expect a hybrid powertrain of some sort, front- and all-wheel-drive options, and a higher starting price. But that’s just about everything we know about the new 2026 Hyundai Palisade. We expect to see a U.S. debut with further details about the redesigned SUV in the near future, with sales likely to begin several months after that.