- Jeep is bringing seven concepts to next week’s Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah.
- Concepts range from mild customized Wranglers and Gladiators to heavily fabricated one-offs.
- Concepts will be on display at Walker Drug in Moab between April 14 and April 18.
Jeep Brings 7 Crazy Wrangler and Gladiator Concepts to Its 2025 Easter Jeep Safari
Mundane to insane: Jeep is bringing 7 new concept vehicles to Moab next week
It happens every spring in the red sandstone surrounding Moab, Utah. Jeeps and their people gather for a celebration. Ostensibly they’re there to clean up trailside trash and to celebrate the brand’s heritage, but the unvarnished truth is that Jeepers go to Moab in April to leave black rubber on red rock. It’s called the Easter Jeep Safari, and if you like Jeeps, this is Mecca.
Accompanying the rock crawling and trail restoration, Jeep always brings along a fleet of new concept vehicles. Sometimes these are retro-themed off-roaders, military concepts or over-the-top futuristic wheelers sure to offend as many as they allure. So many of these concepts have been shown over the last decade that we’re unsure how the great people at Jeep keep inventing new ways to crawl through sandstone. But they do.
This year there are seven new concepts, each as rich with innovation as it is desperate for attention. You can see them for yourself at Walker Drug in Moab between April 14 and 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Here they are, just not in the metal.
Jeep Convoy
The Gladiator-based Convoy concept recalls the original Gladiator SJ, which was the first postwar truck designed for civilian use. The SJ, later shortened to simply J, was produced from 1963 to 1987 and featured the Convoy’s unique grille with vertical openings. A 12,000-pound Warn winch is integrated into the Convoy’s bumper. Canvas doors and a canvas top/bed canopy give this truck a Wrangler flavor. Massive 40-inch BFGoodrich Krawler tires are wrapped around the Convoy’s 17-inch Warn wheels and accommodated by high-clearance fenders.
The Convoy is a tough-looking Jeep, certainly, but we wonder if any provision was made in gearing for those massive tires. And it has a snorkel, which seems a bit at odds with its open-air theme. We’re guessing the Convoy won’t need to ford the Colorado or Green rivers — the only rivers near Moab — this week, but you never know.
Jeep Bug Out 4xe
Moving light and fast through difficult terrain is a technique many ultra-runners and mountaineers have embraced in the last few decades as a means for accomplishing their objectives. And that’s the theme adopted by the Bug Out 4xe concept.
Starting with a Wrangler 4xe Rubicon, Jeep’s engineers stripped the vehicle down and rebuilt it with lightweight materials — or no material at all. The lightweight 18-inch Forgeline wheels wearing 37-inch BFGoodrich KM3 tires look stunning, their ample void area showing off the brake discs behind. This Rubicon’s roof is raised 4 inches to increase access to the rear cargo area where an electric off-road scooter resides. The rear floor is flat and there are half-doors where full doors once resided. Batteries are curiously integrated into the side panels, but Jeep fails to say what they’re for. Powering your social media feed seems likely.
That the Bug Out 4xe is stunning is undeniable. That it’s useful is somewhat less obvious. Why, we wonder, would one start with the second-heaviest version of the Wrangler when designing a lightweight trail tackler? After all, among Wranglers, only the 6.4-liter Rubicon version is heavier than the 4xe Rubicon. But, hey, it’s a concept — a great-looking one at that.
Jeep Rewind
They call the flowery hue slathered on the Jeep Rewind concept Grimace Purple. We’re guessing that’s a reference to the pear-shaped androgynous anthropomorph who proffers McDonald’s foods to children. And who doesn’t love that giant plum-colored freak? The Rewind is based on a two-door Wrangler Rubicon powered by Jeep’s turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder. And its '80s- and '90s-themed personality is more fun than a Chuck E. Cheese fun center filled with Rubik’s Cubes and Beanie Babies.
Two-door Wranglers with huge tires are always caricatures of themselves and the Rewind is no exception. Tall but with a tiny wheelbase, it rides on 37-inch BFGoodrich KM3 M/T rubber wrapped around 17-inch AEV wheels. Its interior lacks anything resembling seriousness with pink and purple finishes on the seats and dash. Heck, there’s even a portable CD player and a 1980s cellphone in there to complete the look. It’s difficult to not love a concept that’s trying this hard to be so unserious.
Jeep Wrangler 4xe Blueprint
Never a brand to miss a marketing opportunity, Jeep built the Blueprint concept with one thing in mind: sales. The Blueprint is a Wrangler 4xe outfitted with accessories from the Mopar and Jeep Performance Parts catalog, each carrying a QR code directing prospective buyers to the Mopar eStore where they can be separated from their dollars in exchange for these factory-backed parts. It’s the undeniably clever work of a marketing savant. And it looks solid, too.
The Blueprint uses a 2-inch lift kit, 37-inch BFGoodrich KO3 all-terrain tires, and different wheels on the left and right sides and for the spare, all of which are beadlock-capable. Its doors are made of metal tubes that come with optional mesh covers. There’s a Warn winch, auxiliary lights, a tailgate table and, of course, a snorkel.
Jeep Wrangler 4xe Rubicon Sunchaser
This Wrangler is the tamest of the various concepts, looking more like what we’d expect to find in an Orange County coastal community than lurking among the ranks of factory-funded Jeep concepts. But we like its relatable sincerity.
Solar-flash yellow paint contrasts with satin-black finishes to boost the visual appeal of this lifted Wrangler 4xe. The Sunchaser rides 2 inches higher than a stock Rubicon and sits on 37-inch BFGoodrich KM3 mud-terrain tires. A Warn winch is fitted into a custom front winch guard/push bar. Concept parts include side storage boxes and steel fender flares.
Jeep Gladiator High Top Honcho
"Honcho" means boss or big shot. It’s as bold of a statement about this concept as it was when it first appeared on J-10 pickups in 1976. We like this Gladiator’s throwback looks that recall a time when the word honcho could be spoken without irony.
We also like the fact that this is a functional concept that could be built by a dedicated enthusiast. The Honcho rides on 40-inch tires and an AccuAir height-adjustable suspension. Dana 60 axles complement the massive tires with 5.38:1 gearing. Steel wheels are timelessly cool, especially in white. There are a bunch of other goodies, including leather seats, a bed roll bar and a color-matched hardtop. Special note: no snorkel.
Jeep J6 Honcho
That’s right — not one Honcho, but two. And this one was a lot of work. The J6 Honcho started as a four-door Wrangler Rubicon that fabricators morphed into a two-door truck. The J6’s bed is a full 6 feet long, which is a foot longer than a Gladiator’s bed. It’s been lifted 2 inches and has 17-inch bronze wheels and 37-inch BFGoodrich KM3 mud-terrain tires with white letters straight out of 1977. A custom roll bar and spare tire mount go perfectly with the stripes. There’s a Warn winch, custom rock rails and a stunning volume of work to make this two-door truck a reality.
We have no idea how well the J6 might work off-road, but when you’re this big of Honcho, that probably doesn’t even matter.