Jeep Brings 7 Crazy Wrangler and Gladiator Concepts to Its 2025 Easter Jeep Safari

It happens every spring in the red sandstone surrounding Moab, Utah. Jeeps and their people gather for a celebration. Ostensibly they’re there to clean up trailside trash and to celebrate the brand’s heritage, but the unvarnished truth is that Jeepers go to Moab in April to leave black rubber on red rock. It’s called the Easter Jeep Safari, and if you like Jeeps, this is Mecca.

Accompanying the rock crawling and trail restoration, Jeep always brings along a fleet of new concept vehicles. Sometimes these are retro-themed off-roaders, military concepts or over-the-top futuristic wheelers sure to offend as many as they allure. So many of these concepts have been shown over the last decade that we’re unsure how the great people at Jeep keep inventing new ways to crawl through sandstone. But they do.

This year there are seven new concepts, each as rich with innovation as it is desperate for attention. You can see them for yourself at Walker Drug in Moab between April 14 and 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Here they are, just not in the metal.