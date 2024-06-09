Impressive driving chops

The Polestar 3 rides on SPA2, the Volvo Group's new dedicated electric vehicle architecture. It's the same platform that will eventually underpin Volvo's new flagship, the EX90. For the Polestar 3, SPA2 has been shortened slightly since it only needs to accommodate seating for five, rather than the EX90, which offers three rows of seats.

That platform houses a 107-kWh lithium-ion battery that sends power to two electric motors, one at each axle. Maximum output for the standard PS3 is 489 horsepower and 620 lb-ft of torque, but get the Performance pack and those numbers increase to 517 hp and 671 lb-ft. Performance pack or not, though, this thing hustles. Polestar quotes a 4.8-second 0-to-60-mph time for the standard PS3, or 4.5 seconds with the higher output.

The way the Polestar 3 moves and flows is silky smooth; this EV is chock-full of composure. It breathes with the road instead of crashing over lumps and bumps because of its weight. Rather than having classic eco, normal and sport driving modes, the Polestar 3 allows you to fiddle with each of the vehicle's settings individually. The steering, suspension, stability control system, and electric motors can all be adjusted on their own.

There is an accuracy to the way the PS3 goes, stops, steers and handles that previous Polestars haven't been able to match. You immediately have faith in the SUV's front end, and despite not providing much in the way of usable steering feedback, the Polestar 3 turns in beautifully. It also shuffles its way out of bends thanks to a limited-slip rear differential. You can honestly feel the rear end shuffling torque to the outside rear wheel from the seat of your pants — even if you’re a passenger.

Polestar has always wanted to straddle the line between being luxurious, forward-thinking, and fun to drive. Its previous efforts have been a you-pick-two scenario of those three things, but the PS3 lets you have, well, three. On the road, it’s Polestar's most complete vehicle.