What's in an S?

For that $19K upcharge over the standard 911, the Carrera S gives you more power: 473 horsepower and 390 lb-ft of torque, gains of 85 hp and 59 lb-ft, respectively, over the base car. Porsche says this results in a 911 that's 0.6 second quicker when accelerating to 60 mph and 0.5 second speedier through the quarter mile. Considering Porsche tends to be conservative with its performance numbers — the base Carrera is a perfect example — I won't be shocked if the S' 3.1-second 0-60 and 11.6-second quarter-mile times drop a bit when this car hits the Edmunds test track.

Power isn't everything, though, and so the Carrera S comes with more standard equipment to help it scoot on winding roads. An adaptive suspension adjusts damper firmness depending on the selected drive mode, and because the Carrera S borrows the suspension technology from the 911 GTS, there's a greater range between the stiffest and softest settings. This new setup is so good, there's really no reason to pick the optional Sport suspension, which in past 911s has always been a little too stiff for the freeways of Southern California. OK, sure, the Sport option might offer some minor handling benefits on a track, but here on the mountain roads outside of San Diego, I can't complain about the standard kit.

Instead, what makes a difference is the Carrera S' torque-vectoring technology, which shuffles power between the rear wheels to make sure it's dispatched where it's needed most. This results in more confident handling, giving the large 305/30ZR21 rear tires sure-footed grip. Planning to routinely drive your 911 in gross weather? First of all, kudos. And don't worry: Porsche will undoubtedly add an all-wheel-drive Carrera 4S to the lineup in due time.