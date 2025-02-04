- The Porsche Taycan gets some updates for the 2025 model year.
- Joining the entry-level model is a version with standard all-wheel drive called the Taycan 4.
- To test the AWD system, Porsche took me to the Arctic Circle, where we gave the car a real shakedown.
2025 Porsche Taycan 4 First Drive: Playing in a Winter Wonderland
All-wheel drive and a private ice track are a match made in heaven
The Taycan 4 is the newest member of Porsche's electric sedan lineup. It's based on the entry-level Taycan but includes all-wheel drive to accommodate customers in cold-weather climates who drive in wintry conditions. To show this off, Porsche took me to the absolute coldest of cold-weather climates: Levi, Finland. Time to see how the new Taycan 4 handles snow and ice in the Earth's Arctic Circle.
All about the Taycan 4
As I mentioned, this is the entry-level version of Taycan but with two electric motors instead of one, giving it all-wheel drive. Porsche gives you the choice of a standard 82-kWh battery pack or an upgraded Performance Battery Plus that has a 97-kWh capacity. With the standard pack, the Taycan 4 puts out a decent 402 horsepower and 431 lb-ft of torque (with launch control activated). Getting the bigger battery bumps those numbers up just slightly to 429 hp and 449 lb-ft.
Porsche has yet to publish EPA-estimated range numbers for this Taycan variant. But based on other models we've put through the Edmunds EV Range Test, I’d estimate 280 to 300 miles depending on your wheel/tire setup. The Taycan has a tendency to outperform its estimates in the real world.
The Taycan doesn't use permanent all-wheel drive. The car can switch off the front motor for better efficiency while driving but can kick it back in instantaneously when power or traction is needed. Porsche says this is the model to buy if you’re looking for the best possible range but still need all-wheel-drive prowess.
As we pointed out in our initial first drive of the refreshed Taycan last year, Porsche made some small tweaks to the interior that make the car incrementally better. They include more standard equipment such as a heated steering wheel, power-folding mirrors, ambient lighting and a more powerful wireless phone charger. The cabin has less passenger space than what you get in a Lucid Air or Tesla Model S, but in the driver’s seat, everything is within close reach and easy to control. There's also some better integration with Apple CarPlay that should be coming very soon.
The Taycan 4 starts at $105,295 including the destination charge. That makes it approximately $4,000 more than the RWD model. Adding the Performance Battery Plus brings the price up by roughly $5,800, but that's just the beginning of the options list. Throw in some fun paint and other cosmetic changes and it's easy to push the price north of $120,000.
Driving in the snow
Porsche's Arctic testing center is a facility in northern Finland, open for customers to come drive in extreme conditions during the winter months. The instructors teach car control and drifting technique and generally make you a better all-around driver in slippery conditions. It’s also an absurdly good time. While Porsche offers a few different experiences with various models, I'm only here to test the Taycan 4. My car is also equipped with a set of Michelin Pilot Alpin winter tires — something you can actually order right from the factory.
The Taycan has several stages of traction control, ranging from “don’t even think about it” all the way to “good luck, you’re on your own.” To nobody’s surprise, with all systems activated, the Taycan simply has too much grip to get silly — in other words, the exact kind of stability that you’d want for everyday commuting.
Of course, with nothing around me to hit, my instructor tells me to disable traction control and go wild. After a solid 15 minutes of building my confidence, the Taycan and I really start to dance. Gentle tilt of the steering wheel, quick boost of the throttle, and the sedan enters a smooth and controlled drift. With a heavy right foot, I can maintain the slide for 20-30 seconds without issue, but the second I lay off the throttle, the car settles and finds its grip again.
Porsche's facility has a handling course made up of a beautiful sequence of left and right sweeping turns designed to challenge your ability to keep oversteer under control. The Taycan 4 is not a featherweight vehicle by any stretch of the imagination, so keeping its momentum in check is the biggest hurdle.
But after a few laps to get my bearings, I'm able to find a rhythm with the Taycan's handling and balance. The Taycan’s throttle is tuned really well, making it much easier to determine how much input is needed to either hold a slide or point the car straight ahead. Out of the dozens of electric cars that I’ve driven over the last few years, the Taycan remains at the top when it comes to steering feel. Especially out in the snow, the car’s immediate feedback through the wheel is spectacular. Sometimes the fundamentals of fun driving are lost with EVs, but Porsche’s hellbent dedication to the details keeps the Taycan sharp.
The Taycan was already one of the best EVs on the road, and the refreshed version is better in all the right ways. The new Taycan 4 doesn't lose any of that verve while offering a combination of power, range and all-wheel-drive capability that makes it a great choice for electric daily driving — even if you don't live in the Arctic Circle.