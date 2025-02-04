The Taycan doesn't use permanent all-wheel drive. The car can switch off the front motor for better efficiency while driving but can kick it back in instantaneously when power or traction is needed. Porsche says this is the model to buy if you’re looking for the best possible range but still need all-wheel-drive prowess.

As we pointed out in our initial first drive of the refreshed Taycan last year, Porsche made some small tweaks to the interior that make the car incrementally better. They include more standard equipment such as a heated steering wheel, power-folding mirrors, ambient lighting and a more powerful wireless phone charger. The cabin has less passenger space than what you get in a Lucid Air or Tesla Model S, but in the driver’s seat, everything is within close reach and easy to control. There's also some better integration with Apple CarPlay that should be coming very soon.

The Taycan 4 starts at $105,295 including the destination charge. That makes it approximately $4,000 more than the RWD model. Adding the Performance Battery Plus brings the price up by roughly $5,800, but that's just the beginning of the options list. Throw in some fun paint and other cosmetic changes and it's easy to push the price north of $120,000.