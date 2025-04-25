- The Audi Q6 E-tron has 30.2 cubic feet of cargo space.
- That's not great for a midsize SUV, and is almost the same as the A6 Allroad wagon.
- Our real-world test shows how much can fit inside.
Audi Q6 E-tron Cargo Test: How Big Is the Trunk?
Audi's new midsize electric SUV's cargo area is a clear upgrade over the Q4's
The Audi Q6 E-tron is a new player in the luxury EV space, filling a supposed gap in Audi's lineup between the Q4 and Q8 E-tron SUVs. When it comes to cargo areas, though, the gap very much remains because the Q6 E-tron actually has more cargo space on paper than the Q8 E-tron (28.5 cubic feet). Frankly, that says more about the Q8, since it's not like the Q6 E-tron's cargo volume of 30.2 cubic feet is anything to paste on a billboard. That would be meh for a compact SUV, let alone a midsize one. Heck, it's only 0.2 cubic feet more than what the Audi A6 Allroad and RS 6 Avant can manage.
The Q6 E-tron isn't alone in having underwhelming cargo volume — it's a segment-wide phenomenon, possibly because an EV's long wheelbase results in less rear overhang for a cargo area. The Cadillac Lyriq comes in at 28 cubic feet, the Acura ZDX at 28.7-29.7 cubes, the Genesis Electrified GV70 at 28.7 cubes, and the Genesis GV60 at 24 cubic feet. (Read the GV60 cargo test here.) The BMW iX exceeds it with 35.5 cubic feet of space, and the official cargo volumes of the Mercedes EQE and Polestar 3 quite obviously use a different measurement than the industry norm, so it's not even worth mentioning their numbers. Basically, the Q6 E-tron may be a bit meh, but on paper at least, it actually seems less meh than average. Let's see how it does in the test.
This is a long, wide space and the roofline isn't overly sloped. Should mean good things.
Many EVs have a substantial underfloor storage bin and the Q6 E-tron is one of them ... unfortunately, most of it is taken up by a subwoofer. At least in this test vehicle. The remaining space couldn't hold any of my bags, including the small Edmunds Golf Classic Duffle Bag.
Note the rectangular slot in the upper left-hand corner. That's to store the cargo cover cartridge. This test vehicle didn't actually have it, but the ability to store it under the floor means its presence would've been a moot point anyway — I wouldn't have needed to load with and without it. In the Mercedes EQE and Cadillac Lyriq, I had to store the cover atop all my luggage.
Speaking of which, here's some nice boilerplate information about the bags I use and their dimensions. There are two bags you'd definitely have to check at the airport: Big Gray (26 inches long x 16.5 inches wide x 12 inches deep) and Big Blue (26 x 16.5 x 10). There are three roll-aboards that usually fit as carry-on: Medium Tall (24 x 14 x 9), Medium Wide (23 x 15 x 9) and the smaller Green Bag (21 x 14 x 9.5). Finally, there's everyone's favorite Fancy Bag (21 x 12 x 11), a medium-size duffle.
All the bags fit, easy cheese. I'm also pretty sure they would've fit under the cargo cover, which is at least nice for security purposes. I couldn't do that in the Lyriq, EQE, GV60 or GV70. I also couldn't fit everything under the A6 Allroad's cargo cover. I could, however, do it in the Q8 E-tron Sportback, which means I definitely could do it in the regular Q8 E-tron.
Besides the cargo cover element, this also means none of my bags were above the Q6 E-tron's rear seatback line, which ensures unimpeded visibility. It also means there's definitely room for more stuff.
Added here is my 38-quart cooler (23 x 16 x 13) and the Edmunds Golf Classic Duffle (20 x 10.5 x 10.5). Now, to be fair, I did not attempt to add these items to any of the above-mentioned competitors (long story, different era), but if I were to make an educated guess based on my results and the space left over, only the Lyriq would stand a chance. I haven't cargo tested the iX, ZDX or Polestar 3.
The A6 Allroad and RS 6 Avant did match this amount, however, backing up the cargo-volume similarities. This result also easily bests what I managed with the Q4 E-tron and Q8 E-tron Sportback.
So, well done, Audi Q6 E-tron ... at least for an electric luxury SUV. This amount of stuff is still less than what I could fit in the Mazda CX-50, which is one of the smallest non-luxury compact SUVs.
Oh, I forgot about the frunk!
And forgetting about it is totally understandable! While it sure seems like I could at least put the Edmunds duffle in there, that partition cannot be removed. I tried, almost broke the thing. I have no idea why the partition HAS to be there, but it does render this space less usable. On the other hand, frunks of any size are pretty rare in this segment, so I suppose a curiously partitioned something is better than nothing.