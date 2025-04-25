Audi Q6 E-tron Cargo Test: How Big Is the Trunk?

The Audi Q6 E-tron is a new player in the luxury EV space, filling a supposed gap in Audi's lineup between the Q4 and Q8 E-tron SUVs. When it comes to cargo areas, though, the gap very much remains because the Q6 E-tron actually has more cargo space on paper than the Q8 E-tron (28.5 cubic feet). Frankly, that says more about the Q8, since it's not like the Q6 E-tron's cargo volume of 30.2 cubic feet is anything to paste on a billboard. That would be meh for a compact SUV, let alone a midsize one. Heck, it's only 0.2 cubic feet more than what the Audi A6 Allroad and RS 6 Avant can manage.

The Q6 E-tron isn't alone in having underwhelming cargo volume — it's a segment-wide phenomenon, possibly because an EV's long wheelbase results in less rear overhang for a cargo area. The Cadillac Lyriq comes in at 28 cubic feet, the Acura ZDX at 28.7-29.7 cubes, the Genesis Electrified GV70 at 28.7 cubes, and the Genesis GV60 at 24 cubic feet. (Read the GV60 cargo test here.) The BMW iX exceeds it with 35.5 cubic feet of space, and the official cargo volumes of the Mercedes EQE and Polestar 3 quite obviously use a different measurement than the industry norm, so it's not even worth mentioning their numbers. Basically, the Q6 E-tron may be a bit meh, but on paper at least, it actually seems less meh than average. Let's see how it does in the test.