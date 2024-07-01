2025 Audi Q6 and SQ6 E-tron First Drive: Audi's Best EVs Yet

Audi expects that the Q6 will be good for an EPA-estimated 307 miles of range on a full charge. So, the Q6 has the potential to be the farthest-driving Audi SUV in our independent Edmunds EV Range Test, which we should hopefully run later this year. The pre-update Q4 E-tron managed 270 miles and an older version of the Q8 E-tron did 248 miles.

Charging times are also better than with other Audi EVs. When plugged into a high-powered fast-charging station, the 100-kWh battery pack is expected to charge from 10% to 80% in 21 minutes. That's one of the quicker charging times for a luxury EV.

A refined way to drive

Our first drive experience in the Q6 E-tron was accompanied by a massive storm that soaked the roads for the majority of our time behind the wheel. That said, we still learned a lot about Audi’s newest EV — mainly that it’s simply better to drive than any of the other E-tron SUVs. This might not be a shock considering the Q6’s hardware was co-developed with Porsche and the new Macan EV, but regardless, it’s clear that Audi is trying harder to make its EVs more enjoyable on the road.

The Euro-spec Q6 we drove was very similar to the version we will get. However, it gets quite a bit less power — about 70 hp. That means when we put our foot down hard in this EV we were only experiencing 350-ish ponies. It was evident that more power would be a good thing, and the promised 422 hp in the U.S.-spec version should do the trick.