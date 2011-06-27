2019 Cadillac XTS Sedan Consumer Reviews

Marvin Garrett , 09/04/2019 Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)

11 of 11 people found this review helpful

Owned 4 Cadillacs this 2019 Cadillac Luxury has the quietest and smoothest ride...my previous 2015 CTS premium had all the driver comfort and safety features....that I gave up for more room and ease of entrance and exit plus Luxury Ride...huge trunk