2019 Cadillac XTS Sedan Consumer Reviews

Brought back the Luxury Ride

Marvin Garrett, 09/04/2019
Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Owned 4 Cadillacs this 2019 Cadillac Luxury has the quietest and smoothest ride...my previous 2015 CTS premium had all the driver comfort and safety features....that I gave up for more room and ease of entrance and exit plus Luxury Ride...huge trunk

Stylish Driver

Stylish Driver, 10/23/2019
Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
This vehicle offers luxury & comfort.

