The XTS is no longer Cadillac's top-of-the-line car, and maybe that's for the best. This big front-wheel-drive cruiser seems out of place among the brand's rear-wheel-drive sport sedans. With its softly sprung suspension and library-quiet ride, the 2019 Cadillac XTS may be something of a nod to yesteryear, but we still think there's a place for it among buyers who value comfort over razor-sharp handling. We certainly don't mean to imply that the XTS is terrible to drive — it's actually very impressive for its size. But even though it's a big car, nearly 17 feet long, once you're behind the wheel the XTS feels smaller. With an available adaptive suspension and light steering feel, the XTS is more nimble than you might expect. The XTS can also provide a pillow-soft ride yet maintain its composure around corners. That's thanks to General Motors' magnetic shock absorbers, which use a fluid that thickens instantly when a magnetic field is applied, allowing near-instant changes in damping. While the XTS drives small, it certainly doesn't feel cramped. There's plenty of room to stretch out up front and even more in back. The 18-cubic-foot trunk is generous, but the narrow opening means that loading long items such as golf bags will take some creativity. We love the XTS' advanced dashboard, especially in higher trim levels, where a video screen replaced traditional analog gauges. And we appreciate the improvements Cadillac has made to its touchscreen system — it now responds faster, and the swipe-and-pinch gestures will be familiar to anyone who uses a smartphone or tablet. Then again, the glossy screen is a magnet for fingerprints. And the touch-sensitive buttons below the screen, which control the stereo and climate system, are not our favorite. They require too much attention to be taken from the road, and since they sense the proximity of your finger, it's easy to press a button you didn't want. The base engine for the XTS is a 3.6-liter V6, which produces 304 horsepower and 264 pound-feet of torque. It's available with either front- or all-wheel drive. We clocked the latter model to 60 mph in 7.3 seconds, slower than what we expect in this class. The EPA-estimated fuel economy for the front-wheel-drive version is 22 mpg combined (19 city/28 highway), and all-wheel drive drops the combined rating by 2 mpg. Cadillac offers a twin-turbo version of this engine in the V-Sport model. It produces 410 hp and 369 lb-ft and comes standard with all-wheel drive. Its 0-60 mph time of 5.4 seconds is much closer to times of its rivals. The V-Sport's EPA rating is 18 mpg combined (16 city/23 highway). Cadillac offers the XTS in base, Luxury, Premium Luxury and Platinum models, with the V-Sport only provided in Platinum trim. Base models are best left to taxi services and limo builders. The Luxury model sports more luxury must-haves, but the Premium and Platinum are the ones that really tempt us. Regardless of trim, though, Edmunds can help find the perfect 2019 Cadillac XTS for you.

The 2019 Cadillac XTS Sedan is offered in the following styles: Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and Platinum V-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6A).

