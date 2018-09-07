2019 Cadillac XTS Sedan
What’s new
- Adds a larger, higher-powered wireless device charging pad
- Part of the first XTS generation introduced for 2013
Pros & Cons
- Spacious interior has high-quality materials throughout
- Offers plenty of standard features
- Optional turbo V6 engine provides strong power
- Seats are eminently comfortable
- Standard V6 struggles to get this big car moving
- Trunk opening is surprisingly narrow for a car of this size
- Touch-sensitive controls can be a hassle while on the move
- Driver aids remain exclusive to upper trims
Which XTS does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.2 / 10
The 2019 Cadillac XTS delivers on Cadillac's traditional strengths with a smooth ride, quiet cabin, a big back seat and classy styling. It's a smart pick if you want a luxury sedan without the sporty pretenses of Cadillac's sportier sedans, such as a stiffer ride.
That's not to say the XTS can't hustle. Although the standard V6 struggles to propel this big sedan with any urgency, the 304-horsepower engine does fine once up to speed. There's more magic from the 410-hp turbo V6 that comes with the top V-Sport trim, which offers the immediate pickup we love from Cadillac's past. But it's also available only in the fully loaded trim, which may be overkill for most drivers. It's fast but perhaps not feasible for your budget.
It's hard to go wrong with any of the XTS trims, whether you just want a standard set of luxury and tech features or more modern conveniences and all-wheel drive. Recent updates have included more comfortable seats and increased sound deadening for reduced road and wind noise. For 2019, the XTS gets a larger, higher-powered smartphone charging pad, but it otherwise carries over its luxury formula unchanged.
Whichever XTS you choose, you'll get a sharp luxury sedan with loads of room, especially in back, and a comfortable, quiet ride.
2019 Cadillac XTS models
The 2019 Cadillac XTS is a five-passenger large sedan available in five trim levels: base, Luxury, Premium Luxury, Platinum and the turbocharged Platinum V-Sport. The base trim (called simply XTS) comes nicely equipped with a fair amount of luxury and tech, while the Luxury amps things up with features such as heated front and rear seats and a navigation system. The Premium Luxury adds more desirable tech features, and the Platinum loads up with the best of the Cadillac catalog. The Platinum V-Sport also comes fully loaded and adds a more powerful engine.
The XTS comes equipped with a 3.6-liter V6 engine (304 horsepower, 264 pound-feet of torque) paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is available on all but the base trim.
Standard features on the base model include 19-inch wheels, LED headlights, heated mirrors, rear parking sensors, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, eight-way power front seats, leather upholstery, a power-adjustable steering wheel, and 60/40-split folding rear seats with a cargo pass-through. Tech features include a rearview camera, Bluetooth, OnStar (with a 4G LTE data connection and Wi-Fi hotspot), an 8-inch touchscreen, two USB ports, wireless smartphone charging, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and an eight-speaker Bose audio system with satellite radio.
The Luxury trim adds automatic wipers, auto-dimming mirrors, ambient interior lighting, driver-seat memory settings, a heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a navigation system, front parking sensors, and an automatic parking system (front-wheel-drive models only).
An optional Driver Awareness package for the Luxury trim adds lane departure warning, lane keeping assist (front-wheel-drive only), blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision warning, low-speed automatic emergency braking, a vibrating safety-alert driver's seat and a surround-view camera system. A panoramic sunroof is also optional.
The Premium Luxury comes standard with the Driver Awareness package and adds 20-inch wheels, an adaptive suspension, adaptive headlights, automatic high beams, a head-up display, tri-zone climate control, adjustable front-seat thigh support, an upgraded driver-configurable gauge cluster display, a 110-volt power outlet, passenger-seat memory settings, and a 14-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system. Options include rear sunshades, 22-way massaging front seats, the panoramic sunroof and the Driver Assist package, which adds adaptive cruise control, higher-speed automatic emergency braking and reverse automatic braking.
Moving up to the Platinum adds the above options plus an electronic limited-slip differential, a simulated-suede headliner, upgraded leather upholstery, extended leather trim (center console, dash panel), and a deluxe rear armrest with audio and sunshade controls.
The Platinum V-Sport is, no surprise, equipped almost identically to the regular Platinum trim, with the exception of a turbocharged 3.6-liter V6 engine underhood (410 hp, 369 lb-ft). All-wheel drive comes standard with the V-Sport, as does a six-speed automatic transmission.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Cadillac XTS V-Sport Premium (turbo 3.6L V6 | 6-speed automatic | AWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2018, there have been no significant changes to the XTS.
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.2 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|7.5
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|7.0
|Technology
|7.5
Driving7.5
Acceleration7.5
Braking8.0
Steering7.5
Handling7.5
Drivability7.0
Comfort7.5
Seat comfort8.0
Ride comfort7.5
Noise & vibration8.0
Climate control5.5
Interior7.0
Ease of use6.0
Getting in/getting out8.0
Driving position7.0
Roominess7.0
Visibility6.5
Quality7.0
Utility7.0
Small-item storage7.0
Cargo space7.5
Child safety seat accommodation6.0
Technology7.5
Smartphone integration7.5
Driver aids8.0
Voice control7.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Cadillac XTS.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Owned 4 Cadillacs this 2019 Cadillac Luxury has the quietest and smoothest ride...my previous 2015 CTS premium had all the driver comfort and safety features....that I gave up for more room and ease of entrance and exit plus Luxury Ride...huge trunk
This vehicle offers luxury & comfort.
Features & Specs
|Luxury 4dr Sedan
3.6L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$50,895
|MPG
|19 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|304 hp @ 6800 rpm
|Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD
3.6L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$52,895
|MPG
|17 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|304 hp @ 6800 rpm
|Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan
3.6L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$57,295
|MPG
|19 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|304 hp @ 6800 rpm
|4dr Sedan
3.6L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$46,895
|MPG
|19 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|304 hp @ 6800 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite XTS safety features:
- Safety Alert Seat
- Generates vibrating pulse patterns in the driver's seat cushion to warn of potential collisions or unsafe maneuvers.
- Lane Departure Warning/Intervention
- Alerts the driver when the car drifts out of the lane without a turn signal engaged. Can automatically nudge the car back into the lane.
- Teen Driver
- Encourages safe habits with young drivers by limiting certain functions. Also monitors teen driving habits for parents.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Cadillac XTS vs. the competition
Cadillac XTS vs. Chrysler 300
Chrysler has always been a more accessible competitor to its luxury rival Cadillac, but that doesn't mean the Chrysler 300 is inferior. This big sedan is packed with features, a gentle ride — unless you go for the sportier 300S trim — and an impressive level of luxury and refinement. It's also many thousands of dollars cheaper than the Cadillac. While the Caddy excels at some of the finer details, the 300 is one of the best luxury deals around.
Cadillac XTS vs. Genesis G80
A Hyundai that costs as much as a Cadillac? Don't knock it until you've driven it. The Genesis is a relatively new luxury spin-off from parent Hyundai, but it's no also-ran. With more standard power than the Caddy (both horsepower and low-end torque) and nearly every luxury feature and convenience you could want, the G80 aims high and hits the target. It's not as roomy as the XTS or as comfy on the road — ride quality isn't particularly refined for a car at this level — but it's got the brawn and brains to make a compelling alternative to the XTS.
Cadillac XTS vs. Lexus GS 350
Rivalries don't get much better than Lexus and Cadillac. After all, the first Lexus luxury sedan knocked Cadillac and other European rivals from their perch with American buyers nearly three decades ago. With its foot in the door, Lexus stayed for good, and for good reason. The GS 350, for example, feels rich, luxurious and refined, with a spacious interior built for comfort. It's got a bit more power than the Cadillac, but not appreciably so. Instead what you'll admire are the quality, consistency and comfort. It's not a runaway favorite, but it's worth a serious look.
FAQ
Is the Cadillac XTS a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Cadillac XTS?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Cadillac XTS:
- Adds a larger, higher-powered wireless device charging pad
- Part of the first XTS generation introduced for 2013
Is the Cadillac XTS reliable?
Is the 2019 Cadillac XTS a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Cadillac XTS?
The least-expensive 2019 Cadillac XTS is the 2019 Cadillac XTS 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $46,895.
Other versions include:
- Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $50,895
- Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $52,895
- Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $57,295
- 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $46,895
- Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $59,495
- Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $66,195
- Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $68,395
- Platinum V-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $72,995
What are the different models of Cadillac XTS?
More about the 2019 Cadillac XTS
The XTS is no longer Cadillac's top-of-the-line car, and maybe that's for the best. This big front-wheel-drive cruiser seems out of place among the brand's rear-wheel-drive sport sedans. With its softly sprung suspension and library-quiet ride, the 2019 Cadillac XTS may be something of a nod to yesteryear, but we still think there's a place for it among buyers who value comfort over razor-sharp handling.
We certainly don't mean to imply that the XTS is terrible to drive — it's actually very impressive for its size. But even though it's a big car, nearly 17 feet long, once you're behind the wheel the XTS feels smaller. With an available adaptive suspension and light steering feel, the XTS is more nimble than you might expect. The XTS can also provide a pillow-soft ride yet maintain its composure around corners. That's thanks to General Motors' magnetic shock absorbers, which use a fluid that thickens instantly when a magnetic field is applied, allowing near-instant changes in damping.
While the XTS drives small, it certainly doesn't feel cramped. There's plenty of room to stretch out up front and even more in back. The 18-cubic-foot trunk is generous, but the narrow opening means that loading long items such as golf bags will take some creativity.
We love the XTS' advanced dashboard, especially in higher trim levels, where a video screen replaced traditional analog gauges. And we appreciate the improvements Cadillac has made to its touchscreen system — it now responds faster, and the swipe-and-pinch gestures will be familiar to anyone who uses a smartphone or tablet. Then again, the glossy screen is a magnet for fingerprints. And the touch-sensitive buttons below the screen, which control the stereo and climate system, are not our favorite. They require too much attention to be taken from the road, and since they sense the proximity of your finger, it's easy to press a button you didn't want.
The base engine for the XTS is a 3.6-liter V6, which produces 304 horsepower and 264 pound-feet of torque. It's available with either front- or all-wheel drive. We clocked the latter model to 60 mph in 7.3 seconds, slower than what we expect in this class. The EPA-estimated fuel economy for the front-wheel-drive version is 22 mpg combined (19 city/28 highway), and all-wheel drive drops the combined rating by 2 mpg. Cadillac offers a twin-turbo version of this engine in the V-Sport model. It produces 410 hp and 369 lb-ft and comes standard with all-wheel drive. Its 0-60 mph time of 5.4 seconds is much closer to times of its rivals. The V-Sport's EPA rating is 18 mpg combined (16 city/23 highway).
Cadillac offers the XTS in base, Luxury, Premium Luxury and Platinum models, with the V-Sport only provided in Platinum trim. Base models are best left to taxi services and limo builders. The Luxury model sports more luxury must-haves, but the Premium and Platinum are the ones that really tempt us. Regardless of trim, though, Edmunds can help find the perfect 2019 Cadillac XTS for you.
2019 Cadillac XTS Sedan Overview
The 2019 Cadillac XTS Sedan is offered in the following styles: Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and Platinum V-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6A).
What do people think of the 2019 Cadillac XTS Sedan?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Cadillac XTS Sedan and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 XTS Sedan 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 XTS Sedan.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Cadillac XTS Sedan and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 XTS Sedan featuring deep dives into trim levels including Luxury, Premium Luxury, Base, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Cadillac XTS Sedan here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
