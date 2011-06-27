Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,558
|$19,608
|$22,195
|Clean
|$17,236
|$19,254
|$21,775
|Average
|$16,593
|$18,546
|$20,936
|Rough
|$15,949
|$17,839
|$20,096
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,996
|$20,097
|$22,749
|Clean
|$17,666
|$19,735
|$22,318
|Average
|$17,006
|$19,009
|$21,458
|Rough
|$16,347
|$18,284
|$20,597
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,729
|$22,031
|$24,939
|Clean
|$19,367
|$21,634
|$24,467
|Average
|$18,644
|$20,839
|$23,524
|Rough
|$17,921
|$20,044
|$22,580
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,298
|$21,551
|$24,395
|Clean
|$18,945
|$21,163
|$23,933
|Average
|$18,237
|$20,385
|$23,011
|Rough
|$17,529
|$19,607
|$22,088
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI 35th Anniversary Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,540
|$20,704
|$23,437
|Clean
|$18,201
|$20,331
|$22,994
|Average
|$17,521
|$19,584
|$22,107
|Rough
|$16,841
|$18,837
|$21,220
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI 35th Anniversary Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,106
|$20,219
|$22,887
|Clean
|$17,774
|$19,854
|$22,454
|Average
|$17,110
|$19,125
|$21,588
|Rough
|$16,446
|$18,395
|$20,722