Estimated values
2019 Acura ILX Technology Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,849
|$22,993
|$25,625
|Clean
|$20,473
|$22,573
|$25,147
|Average
|$19,722
|$21,733
|$24,192
|Rough
|$18,971
|$20,893
|$23,236
Estimated values
2019 Acura ILX Premium and A-SPEC Packages 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,347
|$23,399
|$25,919
|Clean
|$20,963
|$22,972
|$25,435
|Average
|$20,194
|$22,117
|$24,469
|Rough
|$19,425
|$21,263
|$23,503
Estimated values
2019 Acura ILX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,114
|$21,107
|$23,554
|Clean
|$18,770
|$20,721
|$23,115
|Average
|$18,081
|$19,950
|$22,237
|Rough
|$17,392
|$19,179
|$21,359
Estimated values
2019 Acura ILX Premium Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,086
|$22,143
|$24,668
|Clean
|$19,724
|$21,739
|$24,208
|Average
|$19,000
|$20,930
|$23,289
|Rough
|$18,276
|$20,121
|$22,369
Estimated values
2019 Acura ILX Technology and A-SPEC Packages 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,979
|$24,021
|$26,528
|Clean
|$21,583
|$23,582
|$26,033
|Average
|$20,791
|$22,705
|$25,044
|Rough
|$19,999
|$21,827
|$24,055