2020 Cadillac XT6 SUV Consumer Reviews

FireMedic , 01/09/2020 Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)

I consider myself a very educated and conscientious vehicle shopper. I will also admit that I've been a very loyal GM customer, having purchased 13 new GM vehicles within our household over the past 30 years. I’ve been actively researching a purchase of a Mid-Size Luxury SUV for the past year. When GM announced the production of the Cadillac XT6, I was waiting with baited breath to learn more and tests drive this “NEW” model. When I finally had the opportunity to drive the XT6, I was immediately left with serious concerns and disappointment. Having test driven the new 2020 Lincoln Aviator prior to the XT6 may have influenced my opinion of the Cadillac prematurely; so I thought. However, as I took careful time to seriously compare of these two American Luxury brands, I felt compelled to turn away from the Cadillac XT6 and pursue a purchase of the Lincoln Aviator. Let it be known that my reason from turning away from GM wasn’t because of any negative experiences with previous GM products! Simply stated, I've become increasingly frustrated with GMs failure to seriously differentiate its product lineup to include Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, and Cadillac. With the exception of some simple exterior/interior cues, GM still insists on sharing one common parts-bin amongst all of its product divisions. From the powertrains to the dashboards, all GM divisions share way too much in common. Additionally, the exterior and interior appearances are lackluster and appear very "dated". The issues that these GM models face can no longer justify the significant difference in pricing that they command. GM has lost its ability to “wow” me with its “new” lineups. Specifically, my comparison of the XT6 and the Aviator allowed me to undeniably conclude that these two vehicles are Not Even Close in many aspects. If anyone has completed simple research, they cannot deny the facts. It is clear that GM demonstrates some serious neglect in the XT6 engineering by fast-tracking its development. As a result, the XT6 became a stretched version of the XT5, which limited its development, therefore forcing comprises in function and performance. Indeed, the XT6 it attractive and functional, however, for five distinct reasons I predict that the XT6 will remain out of reach of the Lincoln Aviator in sales and owner satisfaction. These five keys areas are: Use of C1XX platform (stretched version of XT5); Front wheel drive; Use of 3.6L V6 (LGX) naturally aspirated Engine; No option of a Hybrid variant powertrain; MSRPs that are very close to each other. Regardless of these major points, when considering the XT6, you are simply looking at a well-dressed and rebadged Enclave, Traverse or Acadia that present with the simplest differences in grills, tailgates and dashboards. In sharp contrast, the new Lincoln Aviator is a truly redesigned luxury vehicle that cannot be mistaken for the 2020 Ford Explorer which shares the same platform. Lincoln did some serious homework and accomplished some serious engineering goals. Not only has Lincoln separated itself brilliantly from its Ford brethren, but it truly put a lot of distance between itself and the Cadillac XT6, as well as every other Foreign competitor in the same Class. The Aviator's size inside and out, as well as its base Twin-Turbocharged 400 HP V-6 engine are alone, enough to make it a much better value than the aforementioned threats. It is obvious that the Aviator was meticulously designed from bottom up. Although the Cadillac XT6 has its strengths, as a loyal GM customer for decades, I must regretfully admit that it still falls short in nearly every measure when compared to most other Mid-size Luxury SUVs in the same class. It is disappointing that the XT6 was conceived which such limited time and resources. Opinions aside, only future sales will definitively dictate who will come out ahead. Do your own research and buy wisely!