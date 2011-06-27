Used 2007 Cadillac XLR-V Convertible Consumer Reviews
Love It
I just wanted something different than my BMW convertible that I have driven since 1977. I love this car. It is a thrilling experience to drive. No, it does not handle like my BMW but it is a nice change. I will get snow tires and hope that it will take me safely in the winter months ahead. I call it "My Batmobile" it reminds me of Batman's car. It is a beautiful change for me and my husband. If you are looking for an automobile with fuel economy--this is not the one for you. All and all I just love it.
An incomparable luxury roadster
Edmunds asked me to up date my initial review from over a year ago, ostensibly, to determine if I still felt as I did. What follows is my original review, and I happily report to you that my XLR still engages and satisfies me as it originally "WOWED" me. So what follows is my original review... It's hard for me not to take second, third and fourth looks at my Infra-red 2007 XLR when it's parked. It looks like no other car-- unique from every angle-- a true work of automotive art that was hand built by G.M in their Corvette plant. This is a sports car that will provide you with the finest, most quiet, and most comfortable ride on virtually every road surface. Driven sensibly, it will give you 25 miles to a gallon of gas. For its time, the electronics were top of the line, but alas, it does not have blue tooth or an audio input into the sound system. My wife and I selected to purchase "On _Star and activate the XM. Aside from having a failsafe navigation system in the car with the cd map, the On Star provides you with audio directions through the Boise sound system Additionally, each month you receive a mechanical report on the state of your car's many systems--- so you are confident about the car's operation. The used car values for XLR are relatively steep, but if you find one with low mileage that has had the benefit of a mature driver you'll be very please with the purchase. It's the most fun you'll ever have in a car!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
The 2007 Cadillac XLR-V
I think that this car is really well built. I had a really fun time driving this car. I hope that other people buy this car and have just as much as fun as I did.
2007 Cadillac XLR-V
I had this car for about a year. I have had absolutely no problems at all. The quality is outstanding. The power and responsiveness are awesome. A very drive-able vehicle whether in city/freeway traffic or on long weekend excursions. A great machine to drive!
What a Thrill Ride!
I have had my XLR-V for three months. The only way to describe it is a Corvette with all the extras of a luxury Cadillac.
Sponsored cars related to the XLR-V
Related Used 2007 Cadillac XLR-V Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner