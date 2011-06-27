Estimated values
1994 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,478
|$2,312
|$2,772
|Clean
|$1,316
|$2,065
|$2,475
|Average
|$992
|$1,570
|$1,883
|Rough
|$668
|$1,076
|$1,290
1994 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 2dr Convertible with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,056
|$1,653
|$1,982
|Clean
|$940
|$1,476
|$1,770
|Average
|$709
|$1,123
|$1,346
|Rough
|$478
|$769
|$923
1994 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E420 4dr Sedan with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,408
|$2,032
|$2,377
|Clean
|$1,253
|$1,815
|$2,123
|Average
|$945
|$1,380
|$1,615
|Rough
|$637
|$945
|$1,107
1994 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 4dr Wagon with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$796
|$1,269
|$1,530
|Clean
|$709
|$1,133
|$1,367
|Average
|$535
|$862
|$1,040
|Rough
|$360
|$590
|$712
1994 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 4dr Sedan with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,079
|$1,688
|$2,022
|Clean
|$960
|$1,507
|$1,806
|Average
|$724
|$1,146
|$1,374
|Rough
|$488
|$785
|$942
1994 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E500 4dr Sedan with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,329
|$3,353
|$3,918
|Clean
|$2,074
|$2,994
|$3,499
|Average
|$1,564
|$2,277
|$2,662
|Rough
|$1,053
|$1,560
|$1,824