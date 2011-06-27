Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 400 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,012
|$41,729
|$45,083
|Clean
|$38,323
|$40,988
|$44,267
|Average
|$36,946
|$39,506
|$42,636
|Rough
|$35,568
|$38,024
|$41,004
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG GLE 63 S 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$79,214
|$81,634
|$84,652
|Clean
|$77,816
|$80,185
|$83,120
|Average
|$75,019
|$77,285
|$80,057
|Rough
|$72,221
|$74,385
|$76,993
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG GLE 63 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$75,096
|$78,231
|$82,122
|Clean
|$73,770
|$76,842
|$80,636
|Average
|$71,118
|$74,063
|$77,664
|Rough
|$68,467
|$71,284
|$74,692
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG GLE 43 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$49,120
|$51,719
|$54,936
|Clean
|$48,252
|$50,800
|$53,942
|Average
|$46,518
|$48,963
|$51,953
|Rough
|$44,783
|$47,126
|$49,965