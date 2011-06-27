Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris Cargo 3dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,794
|$16,985
|$19,348
|Clean
|$14,450
|$16,591
|$18,874
|Average
|$13,761
|$15,802
|$17,927
|Rough
|$13,072
|$15,013
|$16,980
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,421
|$18,852
|$21,475
|Clean
|$16,039
|$18,415
|$20,950
|Average
|$15,274
|$17,539
|$19,899
|Rough
|$14,509
|$16,664
|$18,847
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris Worker Passenger 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,275
|$17,537
|$19,977
|Clean
|$14,920
|$17,130
|$19,488
|Average
|$14,208
|$16,315
|$18,510
|Rough
|$13,497
|$15,501
|$17,533
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris Worker Cargo 3dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,738
|$15,773
|$17,967
|Clean
|$13,418
|$15,406
|$17,527
|Average
|$12,778
|$14,674
|$16,647
|Rough
|$12,138
|$13,941
|$15,768