Used 2006 Cadillac STS-V Sedan Consumer Reviews
Cadillac is back
First, the gentleman who described the STS-V's handling as "sloppy" is way off. As a driver of stock cars, open wheel racers and, currently, shifter karts, I assure you that the STS-V has enough handling to accomplish any manuever that could sanely be attempted on public roads. This car is nicely placed 80% of the way between an M5 and a Jag R-type. It is a tad softer than the German cars, but that's more than acceptable to me--if I want to get beat up by a stiff ride, I might as well go to a race track and drive something really fast. This is the car that persuaded me to get rid of my old BMW 750. No 5 series or E class car was able to do that.
V stands for VAROOM!
WOW, what a blast to drive. The 2006 Cadillac STS-V provides Corvette-like performance and seats four comfortably, and can carry four golf bags. The motor pulls like a jet engine all the way to redline, nice and linear. The brakes are fantastic, you can throw out the anchor over and over again without and noticable fade. Some people know what it is, many do not. But the face on the guys with the M3s, Mustangs, and 911s are funny after they get waxed by a Cadillac. My only complaint is the brake dust on the wheels, they should offer the competition grey like on the 2006 Corvette. It would hide some of the dust. This is a superior car to anything I have driven. Great Job Cadillac & GM!
Cadillac STS_V oh where did you go?
its very fast,........... did i say its very fast?..... smooth ride, great shifting with optional manual like shifting...... first owner, second cadillac, fantastic handling, overall a great car!........................
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Fun car, but costly to Maintain
I have owned 2 different 2006 Cadillac STS-V's so I have experience with two different cars of the same year/model. I found them both to be equal in all areas so it's not like I had a "Good one" and a "bad one". The styling of these cars is very good. I think they are sporty and command attention on the road versus the standard STS. When everything is functioning properly, performance is VERY good. (Especially for an "older" car) In 2006, these cars were ridiculously fast, however, by today's standards, they are nothing special. A stock V6 mustang can keep up with a stock STS-V. A 2015 stock Mustang GT will eat my lunch. On the down side, cost of ownership is very high. This car seems always need something repaired and its usually not cheap. Overall these are fun cars, but be prepared to pay for it!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Compared the STS-V / M5 / E55 and Bought
Having owned a BMW M5 (2001) and a BMW M3 I wanted more of an every day driver, but stillbe able to enjoy great performance, handling, acceleration, and stopping power.The STS-VV, E55 and M5 are all great cars, but different. So far I am totaly impressed with the STS-V and am happy with my choice. My wife, who drives a BMW 740i sport and would never drive an M5 or E55, loves the STS-V.
Sponsored cars related to the STS-V
Related Used 2006 Cadillac STS-V Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner