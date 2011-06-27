Used 2007 Cadillac SRX SUV Consumer Reviews
My first used car
Always bought new before but this 10 year old SRX looks and feels almost new. Nicest car I've ever owned: most comfortable and most features. The only disappointment is the ride - a little truck like on anything other than smooth pavement. Now I know why I never had a Cadillac before: I can't afford the repairs. Only about 115,000 miles on the car and the alternator had to be replaced. Also, the battery, because it ran down too low more than once as the alternator was failing. Then the transmission failed and had to be replaced. SO, now I'll have this car forever because it isn't worth how much I've put into it on repairs. At least it gets better MPG than the van it replaced, and it's not our primary vehicle. UPDATE; I've now had this car for 1 year and I'm really pleased with it. Such a nice, comfortsble car. And it easily tows my 3000 pound boat. I use the Tow/Haul feature because it might avoid transmission damage, but it doesn't seem necessary and it increases fuel consumption by staying in lower gears longer. MOst of my towing is less than 20 miles and mostly on flat terrain. UPDATE: I guess it's been about 18 months that I've owned this car. Still really like it for the comfort, convenience and better MPG. No more repairs.!
Long-term Evaluation
We've owned this 2007 SRX AWD V-6 about 4-years. It now has 90K miles. The car has been very reliable, and we've only ever paid for routine maintenance. There are a few problems you should be aware of. (1) The engine consumes several qts. of oil between changes. (2) The build integrity is fair-poor, as evidenced by numerous squeaks and rattles. (3) The passenger foot-well is extremely narrow, and uncomfortable. (4) Fuel mileage is much lower than advertised. We experience 15/20. Update. The care was sold after experiencing a rear wheel bearing failure. The wheel bearing failure left us stranded at the side of the road with absolutely no help from the Cadillac dealership where we serviced the car. They would not even arrange a tow truck. The car performed as I stated, and I would not change the rating. I would caution a prospective Cadillac owner, however, to be extra-diligent in assessing your dealership experience before buying any Cadillac product.
Not My Father's Cadillac
This is my first Cadillac. I always thought of it as an older person's vehicle. I have one child who plays hockey and so I felt the SRX was a great size for room and comfort on road trips. I am only getting 15 miles to the gallon, with a V6, but so far that is the only disappointing feature.
More than just transportation
I ordered the new V8 Sport SRX with 20-inch wheels and took delivery 11/15/06. This Cadillac has everything I wanted in a new vehicle: great looks; smooth, powerful acceleration; comfortable ride; and attractive, well appointed interior with many driver convenience features. Since my car is also my part-time office, I wanted a vehicle in which I could enjoy time spent in it. Now I prefer my moving office to my stationary one! The Cadillac SRX is much more than just transportation.
For a old car it runs pretty good me.
Not that great on gas, especially city, then again I brought a Cadillac, I've had this car about month now, it had 149,999 miles on it when I purchased it, my wife thought I was crazy, but I did my homework. I ran it through AutoCheck ( 25.00 ) came up clean, NO Accidents, Title check out, Odometer was true, vehicle used, and much more came back clean 91%. Ran it through Car Facts, which show the car was completely serviced 120,000 miles, which included brakes, plugs, filters all around, rear end, and all electric components, and sunroof by the dealership. As I explain to my wife we really starting off with a 30,000 miles vehicle just without the warranty, and only paid $7,000. I will still keep you posted as time goes on, and she still keep the crazy in reserve. As everybody else we started off with the tires curse. Front driver tire had to have a Sensor replaced, driver rear tire had two slow leaks, had to have that fixed, and really that it so far. Will keep you posted.
