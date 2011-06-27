Used 2002 Cadillac Seville Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Chaos Theory

pezlow, 12/10/2008
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

I have owned my 2002 STS for three years and love it...sort of. I'll be honest the engine and tranny work great together. Throughout my time owning it I have not had to have the engine or transmission serviced. The interior looks great (it won interior of the year in 1998) especially with the newer nav unit but it does suffer from the GM rattles and cheap plastics. The real problem with this car is it's suspension. Tie rods and intermediate shafts seem to be a recurring problem. Having 300HP going to the front wheels puts a lot of strain on those weak legs. I love my car and thank goodness for warranties.

Report Abuse

Twenty-seventh Cadillac

Jack Clark, 07/07/2002
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I have had this Seville SLS for about 45 days. It is about the 27th Cadillac that I have owned. This is the best. The last one I had was a 2000 STS and I like this better because it rides better, is more quite, and gets better gas mileage. (30.5 on the hiway) It handles great and is very well put together. It has plenty of power. 300 ft lbs of tourque and comes in at lower rpm than on the STS. I drove a new Lexus and it felt like a boat compared to the Seville. For the money you can't beat it. My friend has a Mercedes and is always having trouble and it costs so much to have anything done to it. Over $200.00 just for an oil change.

Report Abuse

Overall Comments After One Year of Ownership

susan, 12/09/2005
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

My 2002 Cadillac Seville STS was exceptional when acquired however, electronics and mechanicals became inoperable, needing complete replacemen. I had to make major mechanical repairs to the engine, steering shaft, stereo, too many to list. It is a good thing they have a long term warranty on their "quality" used vehicles. I am disappointed with the overall experience. The front pilars are wicked blind spots also.

Report Abuse

This is a True Beast

hodrod guy, 08/10/2006
12 of 13 people found this review helpful

I just got this puppy in May of this year...so far so good. It's funny how I ended up in this car being that I was looking at a '91 Corvette and a 2003 Mustang GT. Not to mention I was getting out of a 1999 Trans Am...needless to say I'm into fast, agressive cars, but my main goal this time around was to get the most bang for my buck and the Cadillac SLS beat them out. It's really fast and solid as a rock. I love the way the back end of the car looks, but the front end is the only thing I'd change. It is just a little farty. I tend to forget that when I get behind the wheel and hit high speeds in no time while feeling like I'm sitting on the couch in my living room. I recommend this car for anyone who grew up as a gear head. I'm 25 years old.

Report Abuse

Never Liked Cadillacs, Until Now

Onyx, 02/18/2009
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

This is my first Cadillac. I fell in love with the interior right away. All leather and wood, soft seats, pretty dash display. It took a few days before I realized what a beautiful car is is on the exterior also. It is sleek and sporty in a way. I bought this car used and it has lots of little problems. The steering wheel shakes, the struts are bad, the tire pressure sensors are confused, the alignment is bad. After reading other reviews, I realize that's normal for this car, but I'll try to fix it anyway. I'm in love with my Cadillac. It seems to know the road better than I do and it goes right where I tell it to go. The sound system rocks. Did I mention I'm in love with a Caddy?

Report Abuse
