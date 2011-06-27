  1. Home
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Legacy 2.5i AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,392$1,957$2,270
Clean$1,245$1,754$2,034
Average$951$1,347$1,561
Rough$657$940$1,089
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,888$2,705$3,155
Clean$1,689$2,424$2,827
Average$1,290$1,862$2,170
Rough$892$1,299$1,514
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Limited AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,096$2,970$3,453
Clean$1,875$2,662$3,093
Average$1,432$2,044$2,375
Rough$990$1,427$1,657
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Limited AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,014$2,867$3,337
Clean$1,801$2,569$2,989
Average$1,376$1,973$2,295
Rough$951$1,377$1,601
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,544$1,934$2,153
Clean$1,381$1,733$1,929
Average$1,055$1,331$1,481
Rough$729$929$1,033
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,738$2,511$2,937
Clean$1,554$2,250$2,631
Average$1,187$1,728$2,020
Rough$821$1,206$1,409
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Legacy 2.5i AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,564$2,281$2,677
Clean$1,399$2,044$2,398
Average$1,068$1,570$1,841
Rough$738$1,096$1,284
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Legacy 2.5i AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,546$2,264$2,659
Clean$1,383$2,029$2,382
Average$1,057$1,558$1,829
Rough$730$1,088$1,276
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Limited AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,170$3,061$3,550
Clean$1,941$2,742$3,181
Average$1,483$2,106$2,442
Rough$1,025$1,470$1,703
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,820$2,618$3,056
Clean$1,628$2,346$2,738
Average$1,243$1,801$2,102
Rough$859$1,257$1,467
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Legacy 2.5i AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,657$2,424$2,845
Clean$1,482$2,172$2,549
Average$1,132$1,668$1,957
Rough$782$1,164$1,365
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,720$2,453$2,858
Clean$1,539$2,198$2,560
Average$1,175$1,688$1,966
Rough$812$1,179$1,371
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,912$2,712$3,153
Clean$1,710$2,431$2,825
Average$1,306$1,867$2,169
Rough$903$1,303$1,513
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,264$3,170$3,670
Clean$2,025$2,841$3,288
Average$1,547$2,182$2,524
Rough$1,069$1,523$1,761
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Limited AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,451$3,738$4,443
Clean$2,193$3,350$3,980
Average$1,675$2,573$3,056
Rough$1,158$1,796$2,132
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,843$2,627$3,059
Clean$1,649$2,354$2,741
Average$1,260$1,808$2,104
Rough$870$1,262$1,468
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2005 Subaru Legacy on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Subaru Legacy with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,245 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,754 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Subaru Legacy is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Subaru Legacy with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,245 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,754 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2005 Subaru Legacy, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2005 Subaru Legacy with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,245 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,754 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2005 Subaru Legacy. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2005 Subaru Legacy and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2005 Subaru Legacy ranges from $657 to $2,270, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2005 Subaru Legacy is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.