Estimated values
2005 Subaru Legacy 2.5i AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,392
|$1,957
|$2,270
|Clean
|$1,245
|$1,754
|$2,034
|Average
|$951
|$1,347
|$1,561
|Rough
|$657
|$940
|$1,089
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,888
|$2,705
|$3,155
|Clean
|$1,689
|$2,424
|$2,827
|Average
|$1,290
|$1,862
|$2,170
|Rough
|$892
|$1,299
|$1,514
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Limited AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,096
|$2,970
|$3,453
|Clean
|$1,875
|$2,662
|$3,093
|Average
|$1,432
|$2,044
|$2,375
|Rough
|$990
|$1,427
|$1,657
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Limited AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,014
|$2,867
|$3,337
|Clean
|$1,801
|$2,569
|$2,989
|Average
|$1,376
|$1,973
|$2,295
|Rough
|$951
|$1,377
|$1,601
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,544
|$1,934
|$2,153
|Clean
|$1,381
|$1,733
|$1,929
|Average
|$1,055
|$1,331
|$1,481
|Rough
|$729
|$929
|$1,033
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,738
|$2,511
|$2,937
|Clean
|$1,554
|$2,250
|$2,631
|Average
|$1,187
|$1,728
|$2,020
|Rough
|$821
|$1,206
|$1,409
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Legacy 2.5i AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,564
|$2,281
|$2,677
|Clean
|$1,399
|$2,044
|$2,398
|Average
|$1,068
|$1,570
|$1,841
|Rough
|$738
|$1,096
|$1,284
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Legacy 2.5i AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,546
|$2,264
|$2,659
|Clean
|$1,383
|$2,029
|$2,382
|Average
|$1,057
|$1,558
|$1,829
|Rough
|$730
|$1,088
|$1,276
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Limited AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,170
|$3,061
|$3,550
|Clean
|$1,941
|$2,742
|$3,181
|Average
|$1,483
|$2,106
|$2,442
|Rough
|$1,025
|$1,470
|$1,703
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,820
|$2,618
|$3,056
|Clean
|$1,628
|$2,346
|$2,738
|Average
|$1,243
|$1,801
|$2,102
|Rough
|$859
|$1,257
|$1,467
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Legacy 2.5i AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,657
|$2,424
|$2,845
|Clean
|$1,482
|$2,172
|$2,549
|Average
|$1,132
|$1,668
|$1,957
|Rough
|$782
|$1,164
|$1,365
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,720
|$2,453
|$2,858
|Clean
|$1,539
|$2,198
|$2,560
|Average
|$1,175
|$1,688
|$1,966
|Rough
|$812
|$1,179
|$1,371
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,912
|$2,712
|$3,153
|Clean
|$1,710
|$2,431
|$2,825
|Average
|$1,306
|$1,867
|$2,169
|Rough
|$903
|$1,303
|$1,513
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,264
|$3,170
|$3,670
|Clean
|$2,025
|$2,841
|$3,288
|Average
|$1,547
|$2,182
|$2,524
|Rough
|$1,069
|$1,523
|$1,761
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Limited AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,451
|$3,738
|$4,443
|Clean
|$2,193
|$3,350
|$3,980
|Average
|$1,675
|$2,573
|$3,056
|Rough
|$1,158
|$1,796
|$2,132
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,843
|$2,627
|$3,059
|Clean
|$1,649
|$2,354
|$2,741
|Average
|$1,260
|$1,808
|$2,104
|Rough
|$870
|$1,262
|$1,468