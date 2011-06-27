  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac Escalade
  4. Used 2005 Cadillac Escalade
  5. Used 2005 Cadillac Escalade SUV
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2005 Cadillac Escalade SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2005 Escalade
5(84%)4(13%)3(1%)2(2%)1(0%)
4.8
62 reviews
Write a review
See all Escalades for sale
List Price
$8,990
Used Escalade for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...13

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

05 AWD Cadillac Escalade BEST SUV CADDY MADE 02 17

JD, 03/05/2017
AWD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A)
15 of 16 people found this review helpful

If your looking for a top notch American Quality SUV then the 05 Escalade beats them ALL hands down. Ive driven Domestic and foreign and won't let my 05 Escalade go. I can get a new 2017 but don't want it. THIS YEAR AND MODEL YOU CAN'T FIND. I HAVE DEALERS CALLING ME TO SELL AND ANSWER IS NO. I'M PUSHING 150K AND KNOCK ON WOOD NO MAJOR ISSUES JUST MAINTENANCE. IF YOU CAN FIND ONE LOADED LIKE MINE YOU WON'T BE DISAPPOINTED. GO CADILLAC......

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

$55,000 Peice of junk

05escalade, 12/11/2009
14 of 15 people found this review helpful

I replaced the fuel pump at 61000 miles.Speedo Doesn't work anymore.and at 84000 miles i just got to replace the transmission.over car looks and feels great but has alot of issues.

Report Abuse

Wonderful

Skip1000, 07/30/2004
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I put 7500 miles on it this summer when we took a drive from California to Pennsylvania. It is a wonderful vehicle to travel in. I also tow a jeep wrangler with the Escalade, its easy to forget you are towing anything. If you are looking for an SUV and want the very best, by an Escalade.

Report Abuse

Why did my dad sell this car....

carboy1993, 09/23/2011
14 of 16 people found this review helpful

My dad bought this car from a huge car enthusiast. It was fully decked out, on 22s, chrome door handles, gas door, mirrors, all 4 windows were tinted, remote start, second row tv, gps. the previous guy even took out the original seats and put in custom black leather seats, he also put in a train horn alarm, ipod auxillary, and thousands of dollars worth of speakers and subs to make the bose audio twice as loud, just as bassy, and very very clear froma distance. The car was in perfect shape inside and out, very reliable for the 1 year we had it. I got to drive it twice a week, and my girlfriend loved it jsut as much as she loves me. The reason we sold it-gas mileage. I still miss it

Report Abuse

Cadi ESV is the best

Ed, 01/12/2010
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

This is a best SUV, car and truck. I have driven ESV for 5 yrs and love it. Driven in the snow storm and full snow on the road, it feels like car hugs the road. Going up the mountain, CanWhistler, Salt City, Colorado, Lake Tahoe, it has the all the power you need and more. Driving in the city, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle, it feels like your driving a car and it is has the luxury ride. This Cadi is very reliable and I have not had any problems of any sort. Pulling a 3-5 ton trailer no problem, you can't even feel your even pulling a trailer. After 67,000 miles on the Cadi, it beats any Toyota, Lexus, Mercedes and Rover. You got to try it to believe it. I have for 5yrs.

Report Abuse
12345...13
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Escalades for sale

Related Used 2005 Cadillac Escalade SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles