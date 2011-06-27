  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac Escalade
  4. Used 2004 Cadillac Escalade
  5. Used 2004 Cadillac Escalade SUV
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2004 Cadillac Escalade SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2004 Escalade
5(92%)4(5%)3(1%)2(0%)1(2%)
4.9
135 reviews
Write a review
See all Escalades for sale
List Price Estimate
$2,653 - $4,426
Used Escalade for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...27

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Gonna take it to 250k!

d1tinez, 03/25/2012
19 of 19 people found this review helpful

We love this truck! Keep in mind it is just that...a full size truck, just all dressed up. We bought it used with 76K and in 1 year we have already crossed 100K, and not a flicker. I am a huge fan of this GMC line up. The ride, power and class is second to none. We plan to go 250k miles before we upgrade to another. This is the best family vehicle! Lots of power, comfort and class. Buy one and you will see why most Escalade owners go for a second.

Report Abuse

Outstanding SUV

6paul11, 12/01/2014
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

This Escalade is nothing short of an outstanding vehicle. If you are looking for command presence, curb appeal, and attitude that works in all weather conditions, look no further. Pros: -Excellent V8 engine that snarls when you put your foot down and has no trouble smoking most vehicles on the road. -Handles well -Good sound system Cons: -The interior build quality is a real black eye. They dropped the ball on this one. -Some replacement parts are pricey -Electronics build quality is also a little spotty

Report Abuse

A "Truck" underneath the Glamour

latrae75, 12/16/2007
14 of 15 people found this review helpful

I purchased my 2004 Escalade with the 6.0 liter in February. It was certified and came with the extended factory bumper to bumper 6yr/100k warranty. I hear about people complaining about it's fuel economy, but you must realize that behind all the chrome and flash that this is still a 5700 lb truck with a 6 liter V8. I use to get about 17 mpg on the highway, but I have installed a K&N filter($50) and a custom Flowmaster exhaust system($450), and now I get between 20-21 mpg with premium(93 octane) gas on the highway cruising at 70 mph, with 22" wheels. If fuel consumption is a worry for you, then simply don't buy an suv. But this truck is absolutely awesome, especially on long 200+ mile trips.

Report Abuse

More Options would make this awesome

HDS, 03/07/2004
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Sturdy, Classy Styled SUV. Very Reliable, turns heads everywhere.Easy to Drive and Park. Quality is top of the line. Interior spacious. Great handling.

Report Abuse

Great Truck, Cheap Interior

caddy love, 06/28/2005
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

We love the truck, very powerful and reliable, excellent quality when it comes to drive train. The only reason why I might never buy another Cadillac after owning soooo many is the cheap and horrible design of the interiors. I'm begging Cadillac to change their outdated mindset of plastic and unimaginative thinking and take example from Lincoln when it comes to interior design. Power rear hatch, folding rear seats, rain sensor wipers, cooled leather seats, center shifter, and please get rid of the plastic! Make it a Cadillac not a Tahoe with enhanced cheap trim. We are all getting tired of GM cutting corners on Cadillac. If it does not change, my selection will.

Report Abuse
12345...27
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Escalades for sale

Related Used 2004 Cadillac Escalade SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles