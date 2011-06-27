Used 2004 Cadillac Escalade SUV Consumer Reviews

Gonna take it to 250k! d1tinez , 03/25/2012 19 of 19 people found this review helpful We love this truck! Keep in mind it is just that...a full size truck, just all dressed up. We bought it used with 76K and in 1 year we have already crossed 100K, and not a flicker. I am a huge fan of this GMC line up. The ride, power and class is second to none. We plan to go 250k miles before we upgrade to another. This is the best family vehicle! Lots of power, comfort and class. Buy one and you will see why most Escalade owners go for a second. Report Abuse

Outstanding SUV 6paul11 , 12/01/2014 15 of 15 people found this review helpful This Escalade is nothing short of an outstanding vehicle. If you are looking for command presence, curb appeal, and attitude that works in all weather conditions, look no further. Pros: -Excellent V8 engine that snarls when you put your foot down and has no trouble smoking most vehicles on the road. -Handles well -Good sound system Cons: -The interior build quality is a real black eye. They dropped the ball on this one. -Some replacement parts are pricey -Electronics build quality is also a little spotty

A "Truck" underneath the Glamour latrae75 , 12/16/2007 14 of 15 people found this review helpful I purchased my 2004 Escalade with the 6.0 liter in February. It was certified and came with the extended factory bumper to bumper 6yr/100k warranty. I hear about people complaining about it's fuel economy, but you must realize that behind all the chrome and flash that this is still a 5700 lb truck with a 6 liter V8. I use to get about 17 mpg on the highway, but I have installed a K&N filter($50) and a custom Flowmaster exhaust system($450), and now I get between 20-21 mpg with premium(93 octane) gas on the highway cruising at 70 mph, with 22" wheels. If fuel consumption is a worry for you, then simply don't buy an suv. But this truck is absolutely awesome, especially on long 200+ mile trips.

More Options would make this awesome HDS , 03/07/2004 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Sturdy, Classy Styled SUV. Very Reliable, turns heads everywhere.Easy to Drive and Park. Quality is top of the line. Interior spacious. Great handling.