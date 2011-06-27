Used 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Escalade ESV SUV
Premium 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$97,029*
Total Cash Price
$65,281
Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$97,029*
Total Cash Price
$65,281
Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$84,041*
Total Cash Price
$56,542
Standard 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$79,457*
Total Cash Price
$53,458
Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$76,401*
Total Cash Price
$51,402
Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$107,725*
Total Cash Price
$72,477
Platinum 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$112,309*
Total Cash Price
$75,561
Standard 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$109,253*
Total Cash Price
$73,505
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Escalade ESV SUV Premium 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,571
|$1,618
|$1,666
|$1,717
|$1,768
|$8,340
|Maintenance
|$2,546
|$1,675
|$1,704
|$2,056
|$3,404
|$11,386
|Repairs
|$1,469
|$1,572
|$1,694
|$1,822
|$1,962
|$8,520
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,459
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,693
|Financing
|$3,510
|$2,824
|$2,089
|$1,308
|$472
|$10,204
|Depreciation
|$12,889
|$7,560
|$6,652
|$5,899
|$5,291
|$38,292
|Fuel
|$3,125
|$3,219
|$3,316
|$3,415
|$3,518
|$16,594
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,571
|$18,528
|$17,181
|$16,276
|$16,473
|$97,029
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Escalade ESV SUV Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,571
|$1,618
|$1,666
|$1,717
|$1,768
|$8,340
|Maintenance
|$2,546
|$1,675
|$1,704
|$2,056
|$3,404
|$11,386
|Repairs
|$1,469
|$1,572
|$1,694
|$1,822
|$1,962
|$8,520
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,459
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,693
|Financing
|$3,510
|$2,824
|$2,089
|$1,308
|$472
|$10,204
|Depreciation
|$12,889
|$7,560
|$6,652
|$5,899
|$5,291
|$38,292
|Fuel
|$3,125
|$3,219
|$3,316
|$3,415
|$3,518
|$16,594
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,571
|$18,528
|$17,181
|$16,276
|$16,473
|$97,029
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Escalade ESV SUV Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,361
|$1,401
|$1,443
|$1,487
|$1,531
|$7,224
|Maintenance
|$2,206
|$1,451
|$1,476
|$1,781
|$2,948
|$9,862
|Repairs
|$1,273
|$1,362
|$1,467
|$1,579
|$1,700
|$7,380
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,996
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$3,199
|Financing
|$3,040
|$2,446
|$1,810
|$1,133
|$409
|$8,839
|Depreciation
|$11,164
|$6,548
|$5,762
|$5,110
|$4,583
|$33,166
|Fuel
|$2,707
|$2,789
|$2,872
|$2,958
|$3,047
|$14,373
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,747
|$16,048
|$14,881
|$14,098
|$14,268
|$84,041
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Escalade ESV SUV Standard 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,286
|$1,325
|$1,364
|$1,406
|$1,448
|$6,830
|Maintenance
|$2,085
|$1,372
|$1,396
|$1,684
|$2,787
|$9,324
|Repairs
|$1,203
|$1,288
|$1,387
|$1,492
|$1,607
|$6,977
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,833
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$3,024
|Financing
|$2,875
|$2,313
|$1,711
|$1,071
|$387
|$8,356
|Depreciation
|$10,555
|$6,191
|$5,448
|$4,831
|$4,333
|$31,357
|Fuel
|$2,559
|$2,636
|$2,715
|$2,797
|$2,881
|$13,589
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,397
|$15,173
|$14,069
|$13,329
|$13,490
|$79,457
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Escalade ESV SUV Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,237
|$1,274
|$1,312
|$1,352
|$1,392
|$6,567
|Maintenance
|$2,005
|$1,319
|$1,342
|$1,619
|$2,680
|$8,965
|Repairs
|$1,157
|$1,238
|$1,334
|$1,435
|$1,545
|$6,709
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,724
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,908
|Financing
|$2,764
|$2,224
|$1,645
|$1,030
|$372
|$8,035
|Depreciation
|$10,149
|$5,953
|$5,238
|$4,645
|$4,166
|$30,151
|Fuel
|$2,461
|$2,535
|$2,611
|$2,689
|$2,770
|$13,066
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,497
|$14,589
|$13,528
|$12,816
|$12,971
|$76,401
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Escalade ESV SUV Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,906
|$1,963
|$9,259
|Maintenance
|$2,827
|$1,860
|$1,892
|$2,283
|$3,779
|$12,641
|Repairs
|$1,631
|$1,746
|$1,881
|$2,023
|$2,178
|$9,460
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,841
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$4,100
|Financing
|$3,897
|$3,136
|$2,319
|$1,452
|$525
|$11,329
|Depreciation
|$14,310
|$8,394
|$7,386
|$6,549
|$5,874
|$42,513
|Fuel
|$3,470
|$3,574
|$3,682
|$3,791
|$3,906
|$18,423
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,721
|$20,570
|$19,074
|$18,071
|$18,289
|$107,725
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Escalade ESV SUV Platinum 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,818
|$1,873
|$1,929
|$1,987
|$2,046
|$9,653
|Maintenance
|$2,947
|$1,939
|$1,973
|$2,380
|$3,940
|$13,179
|Repairs
|$1,701
|$1,820
|$1,961
|$2,109
|$2,271
|$9,862
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,004
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$4,275
|Financing
|$4,063
|$3,269
|$2,418
|$1,514
|$547
|$11,811
|Depreciation
|$14,919
|$8,751
|$7,700
|$6,828
|$6,124
|$44,322
|Fuel
|$3,618
|$3,726
|$3,838
|$3,953
|$4,072
|$19,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$33,071
|$21,446
|$19,886
|$18,840
|$19,067
|$112,309
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Escalade ESV SUV Standard 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,769
|$1,822
|$1,876
|$1,933
|$1,991
|$9,391
|Maintenance
|$2,867
|$1,886
|$1,919
|$2,315
|$3,832
|$12,820
|Repairs
|$1,655
|$1,770
|$1,908
|$2,052
|$2,209
|$9,594
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,895
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$4,158
|Financing
|$3,953
|$3,180
|$2,352
|$1,473
|$532
|$11,490
|Depreciation
|$14,513
|$8,513
|$7,490
|$6,642
|$5,957
|$43,116
|Fuel
|$3,519
|$3,625
|$3,734
|$3,845
|$3,961
|$18,684
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,171
|$20,862
|$19,345
|$18,327
|$18,549
|$109,253
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Escalade ESV
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV in Virginia is:not available
