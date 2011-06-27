  1. Home
Used 1990 Cadillac Eldorado Coupe Consumer Reviews

5(80%)4(20%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

safe car

JENNIEM, 10/21/2002
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I have had my eldorado for 4 years now and have had absolutley no major problems with it. It has been in three fender benders, which I was rearended, not one time did my car end up with more than a scratch. While the others had body damage. It has power that you wouldn't think an older town car would have. When you push it goes! The interior is roomy and comfortable enough to sleep in if you had to. Great car, I'd recommend it to anyone. even at 180,000 miles it still runs strong and quiet at the same time.

It's a Cadillac.

J.D, 12/22/2015
Biarritz 2dr Coupe
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I've always loved the small boxie style Cadillac had in the early 90s. Both the 4.5 and 4.9 were the best engines Cadillac Ever built. They were built with what Cadillac stands For Luxury and Dependability.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
1990 Cadillac Eldorado

cpdhenry, 07/06/2006
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I bought this car to be an every day driver to work and back (40 miles a day), and it has been far more than I expected! It has the coldest air of any vehicle I have ever driven (which is nice since I am in Arizona -- and I have driven over 50 different vehicles), and it has more power than I thought it would have!

Unbelievable Quality/ Style for a 24 Yr Old car

Robert Garner, 03/31/2015
2dr Coupe
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Bought mine used as a weekend car as I live in a large metropolitan city and can walk to work and various shopping around my condo, it had 132,000 miles on it and 1.5 years later only up to 133,074, runs like new, everything inside and out looks as if it's 1990, all the digital instrumentation works perfectly, as well as the onboard 1990's computer console (state of the art for the 90's) all I had to replace was the trunk closure motor, (as the trunk closes automatically), my oil change place cannot believe a 24 year old car still looks this good. Have to say well worth the $2800 I paid for it

great first car

Robert Prange, 09/26/2002
3 of 5 people found this review helpful

My dad gave me his caddy and I was thinking oh great and old slow car. I replaced the main brain and can now get my old slow caddy up to 120 in about 25 secs or so. Thats pretty good for an old mans car. Really though I'll never get rid of my car.

