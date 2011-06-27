Used 2002 Cadillac DeVille Sedan Consumer Reviews
Plush ride, needs service every 4 month
We got the car in April 2008 with 60k miles. My wife has a 70 miles commute every day, so we are putting a lot of milage on the vehicel. Plush ride, very comfortable. However, every 4 months or so there had been issues - mostly with the electronic. Every visit in the shop is at least $700. No wonder that you can by those used ones so dirt cheap - you need to invest $3,000 or more every year just to keep them running! Gas milage is about 19 MPG on premium gas (the poster who reported 30+ miles is clearly smoking something!) with a mix of city & highway.
Not sure what Cadillac is anymore...
I think that the devilles' are good sized cars that eliminating any cramped feelings that most other cars can have. This is a definite upgrade from chevy division products, and I am sad to see the company changing it's product line up into unfamiliar territory. Being a 2002 deville I have made and paid for some repairs which isn't fun, but eventually any 10+ year old car is going to need some work done to it. I am still a little confused to what Cadillac thinks that they are competing with at the same price points of everyone else. I think that the build quality of cadillacs should be the standard for all GM products instead of them continuously pumping out tin can crap to consumers.
Great Value
I purchased my DHS in May of 08 with 58K miles on it. The only issue I have had is to replace the a/c actuator and I knew that going in. My car list new for 50,000 and I bought it for $7500. If you shop around you can make some great buys. Most of my friends say "why the bigh car". Answer: Comfort, safty, and great fuel mileage. Just did a Round Trip to KC and back today, 317 miles. Got 26.3 at 70-75 mph.
Shake Rattle & Roll
This has been one of the worst car experiences I have ever had. I love the way the car looks, but I cannot stand it when the accelerator begins to shake when I drive over 60 mph. It also shakes when I apply the brakes even though I have changed the brakes, rotors, tie rod ends, and numerous other things. Not to mention I have to take it to the dealership at least 3 or 4 times a year! It sucks! My next car will not be a Cadi. Too much work.
caddys are not for rookies
this is my third cadillac and from my expierence, its all a roll of the dice! some are built to last with minimal repairs, and others will make you pull your hair out! routine maintenance plays a critical role of the life of your caddy, used caddys should be bought will eligible extended warranty, if buying used check gm inquiry report and that should tell you alot about your caddys reliablity. the car overall is great, i guess for me the third times a charm, ive paid my dues to cadillac, do your research, inspect your caddy daily, and keep up with routine maintenance.
