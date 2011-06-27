Used 2009 Cadillac CTS Sedan Consumer Reviews
Great Car for the Price
I purchased my 2009 CTS in 2013 with 69,000 miles on it at the time. I drive the car daily (40 miles or so), cross country twice (2000+ miles each time), and frequently on road trips of 200 miles or more. It handles well on the highway and the ride is smooth. Cabin is spacious and quiet for an older vehicle, and comfortably seats me and three others. I have not had any problems with the car mechanically though I frequently ride it hard and put it away wet. Since it hit 75,000 miles I've been changing the oil every 7,000 miles and using nothing but Valvoline High Mileage Full Synthetic. The engine is powerful and it will outrun most sedans on the road, both 0-60 and in top speed... believe me, I've done it. The only electrical issue the car had was in the headlight wiring harness, which had a plug rust out due to a leak in the passenger side headlight. I attempted replacing the headlights first, believing the issue was in the passenger side light itself, but when both stock and aftermarket replacements (don't ever buy them, they are terrible and not nearly as bright as stock) continued to have issues, I tracked the problem to the harness. $114.00 was the total cost and it took me about an hour and a half to install (I know very little about this kind of stuff). Not bad if you ask me. The car now has 114,556 on it and still runs, shifts, and takes the corners like it did when I first got it. I live off a pretty windy road, and at night when traffic is non-existent, I enjoy taking the "20 MPH MAX" corners at 60+. This car sticks around the bends and makes me confident enough to sling it back and forth with ease. Only other change I made was the addition of 4 new tires (cost $800) at 100,000 miles (still had factory rubber up until then) and wiper blades every 2 years or so. As of right now factory breaks still pass state inspection, as does everything else. I am very satisfied with how this car drives. I only wish it had a few more features on it, but it's a base model so I digress. Total cost in 2013 for the car was $19,995, and I've put probably less than $1500 into it in my time owning it. I'm happy with that. One last thing. Was at a dead stop and got rear ended by a Camry traveling in excess of 40 MPH. I drove away from that scene with nothing but moderate rear end damage, and a bent exhaust pipe (his insurance paid $7,400 for complete repairs including an entire new exhaust system, rear bumper, trunk lid, and tail lights). The Camry's engine was literally sitting on the ground. Sorry fellas, but American steel still beats Japanese plastic.
2009 CTS
Sharp but expensive to repair which I have had to do frequently. Also, headlight problems and hard to get any support with a recalled wiring harness which now they are trying to say it's discontinued maybe to avoid covering the cost on a recalled item? My advice, sell the car quickly and never buy another one. That is exactly my next move. I have had this car five years and thought after I paid it off it would last another five years. WRONG! Can't afford the repairs and hoping I can get rid of it. Just had to replace timing chain at 160000---surprised I even had to do this at all. Too much money invested I just have to keep driving and hope it last long enough without another major repair. Still unhappy with car. I will never buy another American made car.
Review 2009 CTS 3.6L DI
Nimble handling and tight steering. Quick response. Smooth shifting transmission. Power engine sound. What more can you want? Handling, horsepower, responsive, sounds great, looks great, and still 27 mpg. Hands down -- best buy on luxury sports sedan out there....
Great Car to Own, But distructive side air bags!
We loved this car and it and would recommend owning it to others. It is a great feeling, handling and looking car. The fuel economy and value far exceed expectations. BUT if your side airbags deploy like ours did when a pair of deer ran into the side of the car, the interior of the vehicle virtually self-distructs in a live saving role and totals the vehicle interior with 5K to 6 K in damage plus labor including locking down the seat and seat belts, and that is without deployment of front airbags. The side impact we recieved left the car both driveable and the doors openable but dented and knocked out the front head light. But the side air bag deployment essentially made a case for Total Loss in insurance on vehicle with no frame, engine, electrical, power train or other auto body damage. 3500 in exterior parts and labor to fix the exterior but 12,500 in damage from the side airbags deploying. Please someone remove the hair trigger on the side airbags!
2009 nightmare
I have had this car about 2 years. While under warranty it was awesome. Now at 52,000 miles it has needed timing chains, and now a whole new tranny and transfer case. One owner,52k miles. This is ridiculous. I had a 1992 merc grand marquis with 176k miles that had original tranny and drivetrain. I have lost all faith in GM and their craftsmanship, quality, and customer service. Steer clear of these cars. Has now been in shop for two weeks with no end in sight. I have always been a automotive enthusiast with a deep passion for American muscle and performance but this experience has really tested my faith and trust in American auto makers
