Used 2013 Cadillac CTS Wagon Consumer Reviews

Tom , 01/07/2020 Premium 4dr Wagon AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)

0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Found mine in Sandy, OR at a GM dealership. Love the car and the style. So handsome. Disappointed in the leaking from the dual sunroof and price to seek the source.....$1000+. GM blew it on this option. Other than that, the fit and finish is hard to beat, i.e., silent ride, powerful and stunning design.