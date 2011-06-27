  1. Home
Used 2013 Cadillac CTS Wagon Consumer Reviews

More about the 2013 CTS Wagon
5(0%)4(100%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
1 reviews
2013 CTS 3.6 AWD.

Tom, 01/07/2020
Premium 4dr Wagon AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Found mine in Sandy, OR at a GM dealership. Love the car and the style. So handsome. Disappointed in the leaking from the dual sunroof and price to seek the source.....$1000+. GM blew it on this option. Other than that, the fit and finish is hard to beat, i.e., silent ride, powerful and stunning design.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
