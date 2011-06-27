Used 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Sedan Consumer Reviews

Al Martin , 11/05/2015 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)

I can find very little to complain about since it is a fantastic car. The audio system is good except for difficulty arranging music on the hard drive. Unless you can move the front passenger seat forward or lay it back the headrest creates a large blindspot. I have had irritating check engine lights caused by emission sensors of different systems. Most recently a module of some sort failed leaving steering wheel controls cruise, radio, paddle shifter inoperable. It was an expensive and time consuming repair. As the problems became completely determined, they were eliminated and the car has been trouble free for more than a year. In this small to medium sized town this car gets lots of looks and admiring comments. One guy at local car wash, while doing detailing, had another taking pictures and told me that he was showing his wife what he put on his bucket list.